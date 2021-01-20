Former Investment Banker and Head of Investment Strategy at Man Group joins Fintech PremiaLab

New senior appointment for the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies

LONDON, NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiaLab, has today announced the appointment of Mr. Fest as CFO as part of its expansion global expansion. Mr. Fest served as Head of Investment Strategy at Man Group, and held senior positions at Barclays Investment Bank and Mckinsey.

Previously, Mr. Fest was CFO of Fintech Ebury from May 2019 (majority aquired by Banco Santander) and Molo Tech, the UK's first digital mortgage lender.

Mr. Fest has over 15 years' investment banking experience in asset management, capital markets and Fintech. He will be responsible for further supporting the firm's growth in multiple locations across Asia, Europe and the US.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said: "We are delighted to welcome Martin to the team. His extensive industry expertise will allow us to further structure our business in multiple locations globally and deploy our ambitious growth strategy."

The hire follows multiple senior appointements within PremiaLab including John Macpherson former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Citibank.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, PremiaLab's capital markets infrastructure is used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds to accelerate their digitalization to enhance performance and risk controls while reducing costs.

Mr. Fest holds an MBA from INSEAD and a diploma in engineering, finance and controlling from Technische Universität Braunschweig.

Notes to Editors

About PremiaLab

PremiaLab is an independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic & factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving upmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong and Stockholm, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance & risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 15 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com

Related Links

http://www.premialab.com



SOURCE PremiaLab