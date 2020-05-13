Former Chief Compliance Officer Sepideh Behram Rowland Joins K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network as Head of Managed Services

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN) today announced Sepideh Behram Rowland has joined its Financial Crimes Risk and Compliance practice as a Vice President. Ms. Rowland brings with her over 20 years of regulatory compliance experience, including leadership positions at money services businesses, large financial institutions, and community banks. As head of managed services, Ms. Rowland will expand the firm's managed services offerings and partnerships.

"Today's organizations are facing unprecedented pressure on risk and compliance models, alongside tightening budgets and human capital challenges, yet compliance operations are not something that can fall to the wayside," said Thomas Bock, Co-Head of the firm's Financial Crimes Risk and Compliance practice. "Managed services help entities design and maintain customized, nimble, scalable compliance solutions that are thorough and cost-effective. We are pleased to welcome Sepideh to the team to help drive this effort."

"We are excited to welcome Sepideh to our team at K2 Intelligence FIN," said Chip Poncy, Co-Head of the firm's Financial Crimes Risk and Compliance practice. "She brings deep experience in financial crimes compliance, including as chief compliance officer at several of the financial community's most respected institutions. Sepideh's understanding and experience with Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) programs; development and management of large transaction monitoring teams; and keen understanding of what an institution needs from its external partners makes her an invaluable addition to our best-in-class team."

Managed services partnerships help clients organize and operate their businesses in a cost-effective manner while safeguarding against a range of risks that are monitored under AML, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Counter Terrorist Financing (CFT) regulations, and various sanctions programs. K2 Intelligence FIN is often called upon to address the growing needs of financial institutions, including transaction monitoring alert clearing and dispositions; suspicious activity report (SAR) filings; sanctions screening, alert reviews, reporting; and enhanced due diligence reviews.

Ms. Rowland's experience is broad and includes the implementation of state-of-the-art compliance systems, the management of consent and enforcement actions, and the establishment of governance oversight programs. Prior to her role at K2 Intelligence FIN, Ms. Rowland served as Principal Vice President, BSA & OFAC Officer at Burke & Herbert Bank; Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at The Bancorp Bank; Vice President, Global Head of Compliance & Ethics at American Express; Chief Compliance Officer for Travelex Global Business Payments, Inc. for North America; General Counsel of the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (subsidiary of the American Bankers Association); Senior Compliance Counsel for BSA/AML at the American Bankers Association; Director of Global AML for E*TRADE Financial; Deputy Chief Compliance Officer for E*TRADE Bank; and Second Vice President and Special Assets Manager at Monroe Bank and Trust.

Ms. Rowland has a J.D. from Michigan State University School of Law and a B.A. from The George Washington University. She is admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia and in Michigan, and is a member of the American Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association. Ms. Rowland earned the Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer designation from the Independent Community Bankers of America, and a Certified Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering Professional designation from the American Bankers Association.

Ms. Rowland currently serves as Co-Chair of the U.S. Capital Chapter Advisory Board for the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), as Co-Chair of the Advisory Board for the ABA/ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference, and as an Advisory Board Member (former Chair) for the American Bankers Association Certified AML and Fraud Professional certification program.

