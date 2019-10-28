Formation of FOS Ventures Limited

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion On Screen Plc ("FOS") announces that it has formed a new wholly owned corporate acquisitions vehicle, FOS Ventures Ltd (Company Number 12251309), which it will use to grow the value of FOS for the benefit of its shareholders, through the acquisition of carefully selected companies that operate outside of the core Film and Theatre business. The Film and Theatre business of the group will continue as before.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

SOURCE Fashion On Screen Plc