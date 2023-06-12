Forestry And Logging Market Overview: Competitor Landscape And Major Player Strategies - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2023, the global forestry and logging market size will grow from $981.7 billion in 2022 to $1083.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. The forestry and logging market size is then expected to grow to $1600.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 10%. Going forward, the rising urbanization, the growing investment in construction, the increasing wood consumption and the rising government investments will drive the market growth.

The forestry and logging market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. Canfor Corporation was the largest competitor with 0.1% share of the market, followed by Stora Enso Oyj, Rayonier Inc., Weyerhaeuser Company, PotlatchDeltic Corporation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Sierra Pacific Industries, Interfor Corporation, and Forestry Corporation of NSW.

Learn More On The Forestry And Logging Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forestry-and-logging-global-market-report

Innovations in forestry equipment are gaining traction in the forestry and logging market. Innovative forestry equipment and connectivity solutions are being developed which offer enhanced safety features and ergonomic designs to optimize performance and productivity. For instance, in August 2022, Ponsse Plc., a Finland-based machinery company engaged in forestry and logging equipment, launched the PONSSE EV1 electric forest machine for advanced forestry activities. The PONSSE EV1 utilizes Epec Flow, an electromobility solution with a power distribution unit (PDU) for connecting electric components.

In addition, companies operating in the forestry and logging market are utilizing drone systems for cost-effective aerial data collection, high-resolution imaging and efficient forest monitoring. For instance, in August 2022, UAVOS Inc., a US-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of UAV systems and components, completed a drone-based forest inspection project. UAVOS utilized their specialized software and a dedicated Borey fixed-wing aircraft, equipped with a digital camera, and analyzed the high-accuracy spatial data, to create a 3D line map of the forest. This innovative approach allowed for the automatic identification of tree pests and diseases, the assessment of overall tree health and the monitoring of illegal logging activities.

Request A Free Sample Of The Forestry And Logging Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3586&type=smp

The global forestry and logging market is segmented -

1) By Type: Logging, Timber Tract Operations, Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Construction, Industrial Goods, Other Applications

As per the forestry and logging market analysis, the top growth potential in the forestry and logging market by type will arise in the logging segment, which will gain $403.76 billion of global annual sales by 2027.

The Business Research Company recommends players in the forestry and logging market to strategies such as strengthening business operations through business expansions, enhancing portfolio of premier quality timberland assets and expanding operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forest-products-trucking-global-market-report

Agriculture And Forestry Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-and-forestry-services-global-market-report

Reclaimed Lumber Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/reclaimed-lumber-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company