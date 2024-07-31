Foresters Financial celebrates 150 years by donating to a member-selected charity: Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA) receives UK £50,000 donation

BROMLEY, United Kingdom, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 150th anniversary in 2024, Foresters Financial (Foresters), the global financial solutions provider helping its members do more of the good they want to do, is proud to announce that the UK-based Tuberous Sclerosis Association has been selected as the recipient of a UK £50,000 donation as part of its member nominated "BIG Give" contest. This special one-time contest honours Foresters rich history of giving back by supporting a deserving charity in each country the organisation operates; the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

"For 150 years, our organisation has been driven by a powerful purpose: the well-being of our members and the communities they hold dear. Today, that purpose feels even more profound as we announce this donation to the Tuberous Sclerosis Association (UK). This contribution is an investment in the hope of a future free from the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC). We are honoured to support the TSA in this critical mission, and we stand together with the families facing this challenge every single day." Nici Audhlam-Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Foresters UK.

Launched in 1977, the Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA) supports people living with TSC. This rare genetic disorder causes non-cancerous tumors in various organs, including the brain, skin, kidneys, heart, and lungs with symptoms varying from learning difficulties, seizures, and developmental delays. There is currently no cure, but treatment can manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Foresters members actively participated in the "BIG Give" by submitting video appeals for their chosen charities. Members were asked to explain what their charity means to them and the impact the donation could have. The good work being done by the TSA and our member's deep commitment and enthusiastic support for the organisation, made a powerful impression on the judging panel.

"We at the Tuberous Sclerosis Association are incredibly grateful for this donation from Foresters Financial. This gift will be a tremendous boost to our work in supporting families affected by TSC, funding TSC research, and wider campaigning for access to medicines and therapies. Thanks to the incredible individuals and groups who choose to support us, our work for the TSC community and our aim of an ultimate cure for TSC can continue." – Dr Pooja Takhar and Luke Langlands, Joint Chief Executives, the Tuberous Sclerosis Association.

In addition to the Tuberous Sclerosis Association, the Marjaree Mason Center in the US and You Can Ride 2 in Canada, were also awarded US$50,000 and CA$50,000, respectively.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organisation working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance and savings solutions in the UK and life insurance in the US and Canada, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back.

About Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA)

The Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA) is the only UK-wide charity fully focused on the rare genetic condition Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC). For almost 50 years, the TSA has made a huge difference to the TSC community through:

Providing support and information on all aspects of TSC, including through the free TSA Support Line and our regular face-to-face and regular events

Funding world-leading research into diagnosis, treatment and management of TSC, including some of the biggest-ever breakthroughs in TSC research

Campaigning and advocating the UK government, health and social care leaders to ensure that the TSC community gets access to the best support and healthcare possible

Our overall mission remains the same as when we started: to provide help for today and a cure for tomorrow. Until then, the TSA continues to work tirelessly for everyone in the TSC community. Thanks to the TSA, no one is ever alone with TSC.

For more information, please visit tuberous-sclerosis.org.

