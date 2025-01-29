Foreign Students in Chengdu Visit the Inaugural "Nihao Chengdu" Global Salon

In December 2024, the Spring Festival's successful inclusion on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list marked the recognition of this beloved Chinese tradition as a cultural treasure for all of humanity—celebrated and cherished by people of diverse races and cultures. A foreign student in Chengdu shared with reporters, "I deeply appreciate the spirit of reunion and happiness that the Spring Festival represents. Regardless of where we are, the desire for love and togetherness is universal."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmFB1GutjpY