Force For Good: Tech Can Catalyze US$15 Trillion Annual Markets Across the World and Solve the UN SDGs

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Force for Good - "Technology as a Force for Good: Catalyzing New Markets Globally" - highlights technology's potential to catalyze and create new markets, drive sustainable development, and create a secure and superior future for all.

Key Findings:

Nine "Big Ideas" : Innovative, technology-enabled solutions can drive United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) progress to nearly 90% from the current 66%, addressing the annual US$14 -17 trillion funding gap.

: Innovative, technology-enabled solutions can drive United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) progress to nearly 90% from the current 66%, addressing the annual -17 trillion funding gap. Massive Economic Opportunity : Deploying these solutions globally can unlock a US$15 trillion annual market opportunity, creating opportunities exceeding US$100 billion each in 30 countries.

: Deploying these solutions globally can unlock a annual market opportunity, creating opportunities exceeding each in 30 countries. Digital Inclusion : Universal technology access could digitally empower over 4.4 billion people worldwide, breaking structural barriers and enabling participation in the digital economy.

: Universal technology access could digitally empower over 4.4 billion people worldwide, breaking structural barriers and enabling participation in the digital economy. 19 Core Technologies : Emerging, rapidly scaling technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Renewables and IoT, are projected to generate US$61 trillion in economic value by 2030, shaping the future of economies and societies.

: Emerging, rapidly scaling technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Renewables and IoT, are projected to generate in economic value by 2030, shaping the future of economies and societies. Geopolitical Rivalries: The global race for technological dominance, particularly between the U.S. and China , will determine the balance of power and the trajectory of the future, highlighting the importance of collaboration over competition.

The report highlights Nine "Big Ideas" - proven, scalable solutions drawn from public, private, and non-profit sectors aligning with global development objectives - as the key to unlocking new markets, particularly across the Global South.

The estimated US$15 trillion potential opportunity spans multiple development pathways, including inclusive digitization, clean energy and food systems, each offering multi-trillion-dollar opportunities. Creating these opportunities requires countries to embrace more open, transparent and friendly markets attracting international providers to implement scaled transformative solutions.

"This report offers a roadmap for transforming global challenges into opportunities. By rolling-out scalable solutions and leveraging technology, we can create a sustainable, secure, and superior future that leaves no one behind. To do so, governments around the world need to turn implement policies that turn unmet needs into attractive opportunities," said Ketan Patel, Chair of the Advisory Council.

Technological leadership also emerges as a critical geopolitical factor. While U.S. companies currently lead across nearly all the most critical technologies, China and the EU are intensifying their focus. With the transition to the Information Age posing significant economic and geopolitical risk, international collaboration rather than competitive rivalry is needed to manage this transition peacefully and equitably.

Force for Good's mission is to mobilize capital, resources, and ideas to drive positive global change, influencing the implementation of solutions for a secure, sustainable and superior future for all.

