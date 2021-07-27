For the Third Year in a Row, Cato Networks Listed as a Sample Vendor in the Secure Access Service Edge Category of the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Networking

Cato is only one of two vendors identified as a Sample Vendor for FWaaS, ZTNA, and SASE categories in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2021

TEL AVIV Israel, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today that for the third consecutive year, it has been identified as a Sample Vendor for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) category in the Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2021.[1] Furthermore, Cato is only one of two vendors identified as a Sample Vendor in the SASE, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) categories in the Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2021.[2] (Click here to download a copy of the Hype Cycle.)

"We believe our recognition as a Sample Vendor across SASE, ZTNA, and FWaaS categories attest to Cato's proven capabilities in delivering a complete networking and security platform for the enterprise," says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "Through our Cato SPACE architecture, we provide the only global, cloud-native SASE solution that can be deployed, simply and easily, by organizations of all sizes to enable optimal and secure access to anyone, anywhere, and to any application."

Larger Enterprises Shifting to SASE

At the core of the fully distributed Cato SASE platform is the Cato Single Pass Cloud Engine (SPACE). Thousands of Cato SPACEs enable the Cato SASE Cloud to deliver the complete set of networking and security capabilities to any user or application, anywhere in the world, at cloud scale, and as a service that is self-healing and self-maintaining. The Cato SASE platform spans more than 65 locations today.

The SASE market continues to mature, and two notable changes in the "Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2021" reflect that evolution. The horizon for widespread enterprise deployment reduced significantly this year, dropping from 5-10 years in last year's "Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking 2020" to just 2-5 years in this year's report. In addition, the number of sample vendors identified in the SASE category narrowed from 10 vendors to 6 vendors with the emergence of challenges delivering a cloud-native global SASE service.

"Over the past year, we've seen larger enterprises adopt SASE," says Yishay Yovel, CMO at Cato Network. "Converging networking and security into the global Cato SASE Cloud enable these enterprises to become more efficient and agile in addressing critical business initiatives for cloud migration, widespread remote access, and business restructuring and transformation." Today, Cato has more than 900 SASE customers worldwide, connecting tens of thousands of locations and more than 250,000 remote users.

