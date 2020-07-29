Food Safety Testing Market Worth $29.6 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Type (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, and Toxins), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), and Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products) – Global Forecast to 2027", The food safety testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $29.6 billion by 2027.

Food safety is an important consideration for everyone in the food chain, from producers, suppliers, and vendors right through to the consumer. Contaminants may be introduced at any stage, so it is important that monitoring is performed at multiple points through the food production and supply chain. Common contaminants that are introduced prior to harvest or processing include pesticides, heavy metals, and other environmental contaminants. During processing, substances associated with the processing and machinery can pose a risk, and even after production, chemicals such as per - and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) can leach from packaging into the products, termed food contact contaminants. With so many potential routes for contaminants, both natural and otherwise, having the tools to detect them, determine the source of the problem, and preventing them from reaching the consumer is therefore vitally important.

The key factors driving the growth of the overall food safety testing market are rising incidences of food-borne illnesses, growing consumer awareness regarding the safety of food, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and rising demand for convenience and packaged food products among consumers.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Safety Testing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected populations across the world. The world is exposed to a critical situation and faced with numerous medical, social, and economic challenges. Countries around the globe have introduced far-reaching restrictions on daily life to prevent and control the spread of the virus. In many cases, this resulted in a complete shut-down of whole cities, regions, and even countries. The spread of COVID-19 has impacted the health, nutrition, livelihoods, and wellbeing of most vulnerable populations and will have lasting effects on people. Nutrition is the backbone of human development and wellbeing. The nutritional, environmental, and economic impacts are the main concerns of changing consumer preferences in food safety. There is also increasing awareness of the linkages between food demand and dietary choice, global food security, and environmental outcomes such as water use and climate change. There is a need to understand how consumer preferences for food and beverages are changing and what are the implications for the future.

COVID-19 has caused disruptions to the food supply chains around the world and raised concerns about food security. Increased insecurity about the quality of food amid COVID-19 has created a risk for food fraud. Amid the COVID-19 situation, people across the globe are demanding safer food for consumption as a precautionary measure. Thus, with growing demand for safe food, food safety testing is expected to increase, thereby boosting the market growth in coming years.

The global food safety testing market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of testing type, technology, food tested, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on testing type, the pathogens segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing food poisoning due to mishandling of raw poultry and consumption of undercooked poultry and unpasteurized milk; implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to food safety; and growing consumer awareness regarding health. However, the GMO segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing customer awareness about GM food, rising investments in biotech research & developments, and rising need for nutritional food products.

Moreover, the pathogen food safety segment is further segmented into salmonella, campylobacter, E. coli, listeria, and others. The salmonella segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall pathogen food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rise in prevalence of food products infection and increasing Salmonella bacteria infection in foods such as meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, cereal and grain, and fruits & vegetables. However, the E. coli segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising awareness regarding hygiene; government regulations regarding water and food management; and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

Based on technology, the rapid technology segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the factors such as multi-functional testing options in less time; flexible testing to end-user industry; increasing incidences of foodborne diseases, viruses, and other microbiological contaminants associated with inadequate storage conditions; and unsanitary food handling practices. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to its ability to test a wide range of contaminants in comparison to traditional technology. The rapid technology segment is further divided into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing/NGS, immunoassay, chromatography, and spectroscopy. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall rapid food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increase in food contamination due to its wide range of advantages including speed, an excellent detection limit, selectivity, specificity, sensitivity, and the potential for automation. However, the DNA sequencing/NGS technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on food tested, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020. This is primarily attributed to the factors such as growing meat production and consumption; increasing demand for seafood products such as shrimp, marlin, crabs, lobsters, and tuna, among others; and increasing consumer awareness and foodborne pathogen outbreaks through meat, poultry, and seafood products. However, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to witness a significant growth. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapidly growing fresh fruits and vegetable industry.

Geographically, the North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the factors such as well-established food and beverage industry; increased globalization of food trade; advancements in technology; increasing food safety & food quality standards; rising demand for convenience and packaged food products; increased incidence of chemical contamination outbreaks during food processing; and increased GMO testing due to rising import of soy, corn, and canola. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as rapidly increasing population and urbanization; changing regulatory environment and shifting consumer preferences for high quality of food products; increasing number of poisoning outbreaks with consumption of contaminated meat; and rise in cases of food degradation, such as contamination, pesticides, and artificial taste enhancer.

The key players operating in the overall food safety testing market are SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Merieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.), AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (U.S.), FoodChain ID Group, Inc. (U.S.), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), and BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH (Germany) among others.

Scope of the report

Food Safety Testing Market, by Testing Type

Pathogens

Salmonella



Campylobacter



E. coli



Listeria



Others

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Toxins

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology

Traditional

Rapid

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



DNA Sequencing/NGS



Immunoassay



Chromatography



Spectroscopy

Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Tested

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Poland



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Rest of World

Latin America



Middle East and Africa

