Food Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 84.97 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.6%: Emergen Research

- The growth of the market is driven by the expansion of the ready-to-serve foods and processed foods market and the escalating demand from developing economies.

- Market Size – USD 37.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Higher demand in the processing and storing of bakery & beverage products

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Food Ingredients Market is forecast to be worth USD 84.97 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include higher demand for natural food ingredients, the increasing adoption of convenience foods, and a tremendous surge in demand for ready-to-eat food products.

Rising consumer preference for higher nutritious value, increasing requirement for cold-storage foods, the proliferation of ready-made packaged & ready-to-serve foods, foods with lower calorific values & dietary foods, and cheaper alternatives of premium edibles are other market driving factors. Food Flavors and Enhancers have witnessed significant research & development undertaken by flavor manufacturers, and a higher preference has been attributed to natural extracts and fruit flavoring agents.

The global food ingredients market is expected to remain a competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both small start-ups and medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in product offerings create enormous growth potential for innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new dietary fiber in the United States named Novelose 3490. The fiber was originally launched in the Asia Pacific region and enabled food manufacturers to develop high-fiber bakery & snack products to accommodate consumer demand for digestive wellness.

A higher penetration in the online business channels or e-commerce chains for the food ingredients owing to the reduced price offering and availability of newer product line-ups & bulk products from a higher number of sellers are boosting the growth of the market.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the food flavoring, emulsifying, and preserving research & development, increasing usage of the food ingredients, and substantial economic development, along with a mentionable shift in consumer preferences in the food & beverage sector are expected to propel market growth.

Key players in the market include Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Corbion Purac, Riken Vitamin, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Stevia First Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, Palsgaard, and Dupont- Danisco, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Food Ingredients Market on the basis of Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Preservatives

1. Natural Antioxidants

2. Sorbates

3. Benzonates

4. Others

1. Bulk Sweeteners

- Lactose

- Fructose

- High Fructose

- Sucrose

- Others

2. Sugar Substitutes

- Sucralose

- Xylitol

- Stevia

- Aspartame

- Saccharine

- Others

1. Mono-Di-Glycerides

2. Lecithin

3. Sorbitan Esters

4. Others

1. Calcium compounds

2. Sodium compounds

3. Silicon Dioxide

4. Others

1. Carbohydrases

2. Protease

3. Lipase

4. Others

1. Starch

2. Gelatin Gum

3. Xanthan Gum

4. Others

1. Natural Extracts

2. Fruit flavors

3. Monosodium Glutamate

4. Others

1. Synthetic Food

2. Natural Food

3. Others

1. Citric Acid

2. Phosphoric Acid

3. Lactic Acid

4. Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Vegan Foods

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

1. U.K.

2. Germany

3. France

4. Benelux

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

