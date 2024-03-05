Food & Beverage Boom Drives Packaging Barrier Films Market to US$24.5 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

This report explores the increasing utilization of packaging barrier films in the food and beverage sector as a key growth factor. It offers a thorough analysis, concentrating on prominent countries such as China, India, South Korea, Spain, and Thailand. By delving into these essential elements, the report enables packaging professionals to make informed decisions and capitalize on substantial market prospects.

NEWARK, Del., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging barrier film market is expected to be valued at US$ 18.8 billion in 2024. The market is expected to progress at a sluggish rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 2.7%. By 2034, the value of the market is forecasted to have inflated to US$ 24.5 billion.

This report delves deeper into various aspects of the market, offering valuable insights for professionals across the packaging value chain.

High Barrier Packaging Films Market Size and Share Assessment: This section provides a comprehensive analysis of the high-barrier segment, a crucial category within the packaging barrier film market, encompassing market size, share distribution among different players, and growth potential.

Packaging Barrier Demand Analysis: Professionals can gain valuable insights into the factors driving and restraining demand for packaging barrier films across various end-use industries, enabling informed decision-making.

Sales Forecast for Packaging Barrier Films: This section offers a future-oriented perspective, providing a professional sales forecast for packaging barrier films, allowing companies to plan their production, marketing, and investment strategies effectively.

Multilayer Barrier Film Market Coverage: Professionals seeking an in-depth understanding of multilayer barrier films, a technologically advanced segment within the market, can find detailed analysis covering market size, growth trends, and key players in this section.

Oxygen Barrier Films Market Report: This section caters specifically to professionals interested in oxygen barrier films, a vital segment for preserving the shelf life and quality of oxygen-sensitive products. It offers market size, growth projections, and competitive landscape analysis.

Moisture Barrier Films Market Analysis: This section provides insights for professionals involved in the moisture barrier film segment, crucial for protecting products from moisture damage. It analyzes market size, growth trends, and key players in this area.

The Packaging Barrier Films Industry: Examining Growth and Restraints

Food & Beverage: Driving Force behind Market Growth: The food and beverage sector's continued use of packaging barrier films is propelling the market. The preference of packaged food suppliers for convenient and flexible packaging solutions is boosting the use of the product in the food and beverage sector. Consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat food and online food delivery is also benefitting the market.

Aside from the food and beverage industry, packaging barrier films are also finding application in other sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals. The safe nature of packaging barrier films is being utilized to safeguard medicines and chemicals, thereby inflating the market demand. Blister packaging is also being used in increasing measure by the pharmaceutical sector.

Challenges to Market Expansion: Environmental and Regulatory Concerns: However, the market faces significant obstacles to growth. The use of plastic in packaging barrier films is detested by a prominent number of end-users, thus placing a limit on the consumer base for the market. Regulatory pressure regarding plastic also makes procurement of raw materials tricky, limiting production and demand.

"To overcome the problems associated with plastic, manufacturers of packaging barrier films are taking the help of renewable materials. Manufacturers' resolve in favor of sustainable materials is aided by government initiatives. Thus, the use of eco-friendly material is seen as the way forward for packaging barrier film market players," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights).

Key Takeaways from the Packaging Barrier Film Market

The packaging barrier films market is anticipated to be US$ 18.8 billion in value in 2024.

in value in 2024. High barrier films are the predominant barrier type in the market. For 2024, high barrier films are expected to account for 50.2% of the market share.

Packaging barrier films are used in the food and beverage sector. For 2024, food and beverage use is anticipated to account for 42.1% of the market share.

India is a promising country for the market. The CAGR for India over the forecast period is forecasted to be 6.5%.

is a promising country for the market. The CAGR for over the forecast period is forecasted to be 6.5%. China is another Asian country poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for China is pegged at 5.1%.

is another Asian country poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for is pegged at 5.1%. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.1% in Spain over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of the Packaging Barrier Film Market

The packaging barrier film market is highly competitive, with room to play for players of all scales. Development of new types of raw materials, with special focus on eco-friendly materials, is a key concern for market players. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Mondi Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Winpak Ltd., and Atlantis Pal Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Packaging Barrier Film Market

In December 2023 , Toppan announced plans to open a barrier film manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic .

, Toppan announced plans to open a barrier film manufacturing facility in the . In August 2023 , Camfoil was introduced by Camvac.

Key Segments

By Barrier Type:

Low Barrier

Medium Barrier

High Barrier

Ultra High Barrier

By Material:

EVOH

PA

PVDC

Aluminium

Oxides

By Application:

Bags & Pouches

Blister Pack

Shrink Films

Stretch Films

Sachets & Stick Packs

Lids

By End Use:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Home Care

Personal Care

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

