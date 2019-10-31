Following Two Record-Setting Quarters, BounceX Lands Kim Sivillo as President

As president, Sivillo will oversee BounceX's customer success and operations teams as well as its international operations, including their EMEA headquarters in London. Following BounceX's explosive growth in North America, Sivillo's hiring illustrates that the company is prepared to continue rapid expansion in the U.S., and to replicate that expansion internationally by scaling operations throughout EMEA and beyond.

"BounceX has scaled tremendously over the past few years, and because of this we have set aggressive goals for the near future," Sivillo said. "Together with Ryan [Urban] and the rest of the leadership team, I plan to bring BounceX to the next level as a global, world-class service organization to match our world-class technology."

Sivillo adds over 20 years of experience in operations, business growth and client services at technology companies and agencies alike. Prior to BounceX, she was Executive Vice President, Managing Director and Head of Operations at the global performance marketing agency iProspect—where she was pivotal in securing and maintaining relationships with some of the world's most prestigious global brands.

According to BounceX co-founder and CEO Ryan Urban, Sivillo has immediately been involved in a number of the company's keystone projects with a specific focus on growth, global expansion, operations and building executive relationships with key clients to help expand BounceX's industry-leading service offering.

"The key quality we were searching for in our president was the hunger to rapidly build our organization across regions, and Kim came in ready to hit the gas," Urban said. "We're looking to expand our presence globally and move up market. And where we're looking to go, she's been."

With her robust experience launching and managing digital operations and streamlining processes across multiple international offices, Sivillo is particularly suited to help BounceX springboard into these new and continuing opportunities.

"It was abundantly clear that Kim was the right choice. She has all the things that are important to us as a company: heart, a forward mindset, respect and fun," Urban said. "Kim will accelerate our business and uphold our culture. She's a fearless, innovative and meticulous operator and has a proven track record of driving undeniable performance. She's the perfect addition to BounceX."

