Folksam, Swedbank And Swedish Authorities Sued for Alleged Crimes Listed in The R.I.C.O. Act by Swedish Financial Advisor Victor Carlstrom for 4.2 Billion USD

The Law Offices of Lawrence H. Schoenbach, and the Law Offices of Dratel & Lewis, P.C. filed the federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Lawrence H. Schoenbach, and the Law Offices of Dratel & Lewis, P.C. filed a 4.2-Billion USD federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on behalf of U.S.-based Swedish asylum seeker Victor Carlstrom. The lawsuit was filed against Swedbank, Folksam, the Swedish Tax Agency, Financial Supervisory Authority, Swedbank's Director General Jens Henriksson, the Swedish Tax Agency's Director General Katrin Westling Palm, Financial Supervisory Authority's Director General Erik Thedéen and other officials for alleged crimes listed in the RICO Act. On Tuesday, Dec.17th.