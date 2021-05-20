Fogging Machines Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 10 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global fogging machines market report.

The fogging machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The thermal segment accounted for around 56% of the share in 2020, owing to the expensive nature and high demand for mosquito and vector control services. The cordless segment dominated the market in 2020, where the battery segment is expected to grow over 10% as preferences for sustainable operations are growing. COVID-19 pandemic triggered the demand for ULV foggers for disinfection services where the contract cleaners' segment is expected to surpass USD 2 billion by 2026. Electrostatic battery-operated foggers, low-duty cordless ULV foggers are expected to shape the demand in residential segment during the forecast period. Wholesalers, dealers, and distributors are expected to be the major distribution channels, though online segment is witnessing a growth over 9% by 2026. The hospitality fogging machine segment is expected to surpass over USD 750 million by 2026 with the expected recovery in tourism and hotel construction activities. North America dominated the global market with over 29% share in 2020, owing to the stringent healthcare laws, growing commercial spaces, high consumer awareness, and booming contract cleaning industry.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, power source, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Fogging Machines Market – Segmentation

The global thermal fogging machines market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Thermal foggers are highly preferred for external, outdoor applications, specifically for pest control services. These devices have a significant edge over cold machines due to their low insecticide concentration use, utilizing a low amount of energy and treatment of the same area less time than ULV cold foggers.

The global corded fogger machines market is expected to reach approx. USD 4 billion by 2026. Electric-powered fogging machines are used in several industrial and commercial sectors for medium to heavy applications. Cold foggers are the major revenue contributors for electric-powered foggers as they are compact and versatile in operations. Fuel-powered thermal machines are significant for their visual fog.

by 2026. Electric-powered fogging machines are used in several industrial and commercial sectors for medium to heavy applications. Cold foggers are the major revenue contributors for electric-powered foggers as they are compact and versatile in operations. Fuel-powered thermal machines are significant for their visual fog. Fogging machines constitute significant disinfection equipment with diverse usage in several industries, including residential, commercial, and contract cleaning. North America and European regions majorly drive the residential segment. Fogging machines in the residential segment are majorly oriented toward disinfecting and pest control in gardens, fences, lawns, and floors. In 2020, the commercial segment was the largest revenue generator for the market, with inevitable application in agriculture, food and beverage, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

Fogging Machines Market by Type

Thermal

Cold

Electrostatic

Fogging Machines Market by Power Source

Corded

Fuel



Battery

Cordless

Fogging Machines Market by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Hospitality



Public & Municipality



Automotive & Manufacturing



Retail



Pharmaceutical



Others

Contract Cleaning

Fogging Machines Market by Distribution

Online

Offline

Fogging Machines Market – Dynamics

The high demand for foggers in the agricultural sector has enforced vendors to maximize the innovation in the Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) segment as they are used to spray antimicrobial liquid solutions for the eradication of microbes. They are also used to disperse the chemicals quickly to reach every corner of the farm. ULV fogger machines are considered the savior of avocado crops where the demand is expected to witness maximum traction with the onset of the pandemic. The thermal foggers are also used to apply insecticides and are more promising when applied over a variety of tree crops where leaves form a closed canopy. Brands like Dyna-Fog are considered to be a leader in the agricultural segment; it is committed to achieving optimum results in various instances using different formulations. The application of fungicides, insecticides, and other disinfectants with Dyna-Fog ULV equipment results in the dispersion of chemicals quickly to reach high standards of control. Similarly, pulsFOG cold and thermal foggers are effective for storage sites like bins and warehouses.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in Contract Cleaning Industry

Innovations in Li-ion Batteries

Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing DIY Activities

Fogging Machines Market – Geography

North America includes the US and Canada, which are some of the largest economies in the world. The demand for cleaning and sanitation equipment is mainly driven by in-house cleaning facilities and professional contract cleaners. North America is the largest pest control services market with most of the key vendors having their bases in the region. Unlike other regions where do-it-yourself products are used by customers (especially residential customers), pest control is perceived as a specialized field and hence a majority of the customers seek professional help in this region. A large part of the demand in North America is in the form of annual maintenance contracts, where the cost of service is lower, but ensures a long-term revenue guarantee. In a competitive market such as North America, the price and extent of services act as a competitive factor.

Fogging Machines Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Curtis Dyna-Fog

IGEBA

Vectorfog

pulsFOG

PESTWORKER

Other Prominent Vendors

Dolphy India

Airofog Machinery

Vimal Industries

Fogmaster Corporation

Idealin Fogging Systems

IndoSurgicals

Skan

SM BURE

Tomahawk Power

B&G Cleaning Systems

HSC ULV Fogger and Disinfection Machinery

Createch USA

Nine Group

Qingdao Saintfine Environmental Technology

Neptune Fairdeal Products

KisanKraft

Scintex

XPOWER

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

White Fog

Disinfect & Fog

Streamline Systems

Agro Technic

Dr. Odin

Swansoft Machinery

