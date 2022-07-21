Focus Education, a Subsidiary of Mitrelli Group, is Boosting Youth Employment in Senegal by Building 23 New Vocational Training Centers

The new centers are aimed at dramatically increasing employment rates by providing opportunities for rapid socio-economic integration of young graduates by training up to 30,000 young adults annually

The vocational training centers will be implemented across the country providing skills in technical fields according to the specificities of each region

KAFFRINE, Senegal, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senegalese Minister of Employment, Vocational Training, Apprenticeship and Integration, Mr. Dame Diop, today (day) announced the creation of a new network of 23 advanced vocational training centers across the country to help realize the potential of Senegal's youth. This initiative is part of a broader national plan called "Plan Sénégal Emergent" (PSE) envisioned by the President, H.E. Macky Sall. To bring this vision to life, the government is working in partnership with Focus Education, the education and professional training arm of Mitrelli Group.

From Left to Right: Mr. Abdoulaye Saydou Sow, Minister of Urbanism, Housing and Public Hygiene (MULHP); Mr. Mr. Dame DIOP, Minister of Employment, Vocational Training, Apprenticeship and Integration; Mr. Efraim Meslet, Country Director of Mitrelli Group in Senegal.

Reaching up to 30,000 young adults annually, the centers are aimed at providing in-demand skills to dramatically increase employment rates, promoting access to the labor market and creating opportunities for rapid socio-economic integration for young graduates all over Senegal.

Focus Education will be building state of the art, innovative facilities, equipped with advanced computer classrooms, laboratories and workshops.

14 different training programs will be offered, with each center focusing on specific courses meeting the specific needs of the region of its implementation. These include food production and modern agricultural value-chain, irrigation and water treatment, informatics, wood transformation, textile, energy, and more. All the centers will offer advanced training in information technology, the cornerstones of the digital economy.

Haim Taib, Founder and President of the Mitrelli Group: "Mitrelli is honored to contribute to the realization of the Senegalese government's vision. Aimed at promoting economic growth and sustainable development, these 23 centers will advance the integration of young people into the local work force, helping them become productive pillars of their communities and their nation."

About Focus Education

Focus Education, with its holistic approach, based on decades of proven experience in Africa, designs and implements turnkey comprehensive educational and training initiatives in developing countries around the world. Its projects empower individuals and communities, enabling them to shape their own future and the future of their nations. From providing young people with a head-start toward productive lives to enhancing the job performance of seasoned professionals, our range of programs covers all ages and sectors.

Focus Education is an EPC integrator, developing and implementing innovative education solutions in the areas of formal education, TVET, higher education, professional training, employment, ed-tech digital and e-learning.

The company comprises outstanding professional educators and pedagogic program developers, highly experienced administrators and a management team with more than a quarter of a century of international experience.

About Mitrelli

Mitrelli Group is an international Group of subsidiaries, which develops sustainable synergetic holistic models in various fields of activity for countries in Africa in Water and Energy solutions, Agriculture, Health, Education, Environmental protection and more.

The group cooperates with public and private entities to significantly impact on African nations' economic prosperity and the wellbeing of their people.

Mitrelli promotes tailor-made sustainable models that combine technologies, innovation, knowledge and decades of experience, empowering communities in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Mitrelli operates today mega-projects in Angola, Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal, Mozambique and beyond.

For more information, please visit: www.mitrelli.com.

