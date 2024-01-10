Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Leading Companies - ACELYRIN, Genentech, ChemoCentryx, Travere Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chinook Therapeutics

The disease awareness and the emergence of new products in the pipeline will add to the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market growth in the future. In addition, persistently rising cases of FSGS in the forecast period will contribute to the rise in the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis treatment market.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis reached USD 310 million in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of FSGS in the 7MM was reported as more than 226K in 2022. Within this, the prevalent population of FSGS patients in the United States specifically was identified to be ~97K in the same year.

in 2022. Within this, the prevalent population of FSGS patients in specifically was identified to be in the same year. Leading focal segmental glomerulosclerosis companies such as ACELYRIN Inc., Genentech, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., River 3 Renal Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. , and others are developing novel FSGS drugs that can be available in the FSGS market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel FSGS drugs that can be available in the FSGS market in the coming years. The promising focal segmental glomerulosclerosis therapies in the pipeline include VB119, Obinutuzumab, CCX140-B, RE-021 (Sparsentan), R3R01, BI 764198, DMX-200, Atrasentan, ADX-629 , and others.

and others. Travere Therapeutics' sparsentan is a late-stage investigational candidate among the pipeline drugs. The company currently awaits eGFR data from its ongoing DUPLEX study, which is required for submission of the market authorization application to seek accelerated approval. Sparsentan has received an Orphan Drug designation for FSGS from both FDA and EMA.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major FSGS market share @ Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a distinct histological pattern of damage characterized by sclerosis, hyalinosis, foam-cell infiltration, vacuolization of podocytes, and proliferation of podocyte precursors between the glomerular tuft and Bowman's capsule. The clinical manifestations of FSGS mirror those of nephrotic syndrome, encompassing peripheral edema, significant proteinuria (with or without reaching a nephrotic range), hypertension, hypoalbuminemia, hyperlipidemia, and gradual decline in renal function. Initial steps in diagnosing individuals suspected of having FSGS involve obtaining medical history and conducting clinical examinations. Laboratory assessments for FSGS include comprehensive biochemical panels, serology, and kidney function tests. A definitive diagnosis and identification of the histological variant of FSGS are achieved through biopsy. Additionally, genetic testing for mutations in genes associated with FSGS, particularly those encoding proteins crucial for podocyte viability, can provide valuable insights.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The FSGS epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current FSGS patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The FSGS market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treatment Market

The objective of managing FSGS in children focuses on managing or eradicating proteinuria and maintaining kidney function. As of now, there are no FDA-sanctioned treatments for FSGS. The available pharmaceutical treatments, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, mycophenolate mofetil, and rituximab, exhibit a success rate ranging from 20% to 40%. However, in cases where medications prove ineffective, the subsequent treatment options include dialysis and kidney transplants.

Rituximab, a monoclonal antibody, induces immunosuppression by targeting the CD20 molecule present on the surface of B-lymphocytes. While the precise therapeutic mechanism of rituximab in FSGS is not fully understood, a systematic review conducted by Dogra and Kaskel indicates that rituximab may decrease the likelihood of relapse in individuals with steroid-resistant FSGS.

Adalimumab, a monoclonal antibody, functions by inhibiting tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) and its autoimmune response. The rationale behind its mechanism of action lies in the belief that TNF-alpha, an inflammatory cytokine, triggers an autoimmune cascade. This cascade induces the production of cytokines, growth factors, and oxygen radicals at the location of glomerular injury, leading to direct toxicity to the glomerular epithelium.

For individuals with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome and those experiencing recurrent episodes, the initial treatment of choice involves recommending calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs). Cyclosporine and tacrolimus, both classified as CNIs, exert their effects on podocyte structure, intracellular signaling, and glomerular blood flow to mitigate proteinuria.

To know more about FSGS treatment guidelines, visit @ Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Management

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

VB119: ACELYRIN Inc.

Obinutuzumab: Genentech, Inc.

CCX140-B: ChemoCentryx

RE-021 (Sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

R3R01: River 3 Renal Corp.

BI 764198: Boehringer Ingelheim

DMX-200: Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

ADX-629: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for FSGS @ Drugs for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treatment

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis are expected to change in the coming years. Enhanced comprehension of FSGS pathogenesis and accurate classification have played a crucial role in pinpointing specific targets, while the introduction of next-generation sequencing holds the potential to offer nephrologists swift and innovative methods for both diagnosing and treating FSGS.

Furthermore, the FSGS pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of FSGS, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the FSGS market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the FSGS market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market. Despite recent strides in understanding FSGS's development, the lack of treatment options persists due to various factors, including distinct mechanisms and challenges such as patient heterogeneity, brief study durations, limited sample sizes, and delayed therapy commencement.

Moreover, FSGS treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the FSGS market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the FSGS market growth.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Size in 2022 USD 310 Million Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies ACELYRIN Inc., Genentech, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., River 3 Renal Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Pipeline Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies VB119, Obinutuzumab, CCX140-B, RE-021 (Sparsentan), R3R01, BI 764198, DMX-200, Atrasentan, ADX-629, and others

Scope of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about FSGS drugs in development @ Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Key Insights 2. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Report Introduction 3. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview at a Glance 4. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Executive Summary 5 Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treatment and Management 8. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Guidelines 9. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis 12. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Marketed Drugs 13. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key FSGS companies, including Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics, Pfizer, Goldfinch Bio, Certa Therapeutics, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, Delta 4, among others.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology Forecast

Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted FSGS epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key CKD companies including ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, among others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic kidney disease companies, including KBP Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Boryung Pharmaceutical, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+91-9650213330

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg