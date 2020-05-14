FM Leaders Call for Strategic Partnerships and Performance-based Contracts to Drive Innovation

- New research from SoftBank Robotics reveals need for new commercial models in cleaning in the wake of COVID-19

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast majority of FM leaders across the EMEA region believe that technology suppliers should offer performance-based contracts in order to improve the success rate of innovation projects within facility management and commercial cleaning.

New research from SoftBank Robotics EMEA, reveals that 89% of supply side and 78% of demand side FM leaders think that performance-based contracts are positive for the cleaning industry.

More than half (57%) of FM leaders would like to see performance-based fees, 46% would like gain-share models and 44% would like some level of commercial and operational risk-sharing when entering into a contract with a cleaning technology provider.

The research is presented in a new white paper, The Cobotic Evolution in Cleaning, published today. It highlights the need for a new approach to innovation within commercial cleaning, with 81% of FM leaders reporting that their innovation projects have failed to deliver on expected outcomes over the past two years. 66% state that innovation in cleaning is long overdue.

The majority of FM leaders believe that future innovation strategies need to be more holistic in their approach, with 76% stating that it is as important to innovate their business model as it is to innovate with technology.

FM leaders want suppliers to offer procurement models which make new technologies more accessible and affordable, and minimise their financial risk. 70% of FM leaders state that a leasing model that reduces their financial risk would make the adoption of new cleaning technologies more attractive.

Nils van der Zijl, VP Sales & Marketing, SoftBank Robotics EMEA, said: "There is clearly a real appetite for partnership models within facility management and cleaning, where technology providers work closely with facility management service providers and businesses to deliver innovation, with shared goals, risks and rewards. It's understandable that in an industry that has experienced significant challenges in delivering successful innovation programmes, there is a certain amount of scepticism and uncertainty when it comes to technology adoption. FM leaders need to ensure they get the advice and support they need, working collaboratively alongside trusted partners to develop the right innovation strategies."

The full research findings can be found in the white paper, The Cobotic Evolution in Cleaning, available here.

