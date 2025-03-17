FM Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Science and Technology Centre in Luxembourg

With the new facility, FM will create a central hub of research, innovation and client engagement in the heart of Europe

The project will provide EMEA clients with even more access to FM's engineering expertise and scientific risk mitigation research

LUXEMBOURG, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurance group FM today broke ground on the FM Science and Technology Centre, Europe, a state-of-the-art facility in Luxembourg dedicated to advancing scientific research and sharing risk mitigation practices with clients and stakeholders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The new facility brings FM's engineering expertise and unique approach to identifying science-based solutions for emerging risks even closer to its EMEA clients.

The ambitious project demonstrates FM's strong commitment to the EMEA region, its mission of risk mitigation and the partnerships it builds with clients to protect their business operations and prevent losses before they happen. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The FM Science and Technology Centre, Europe, enhances FM's presence in Luxembourg, which has been home to the group's European headquarters since 2017. Luxembourg represents a key strategic location for FM with its central geographic position in Europe and access for clients and talent from several neighboring countries, including France and Germany.

The new Science and Technology Centre will focus on cutting-edge research on climate hazards, technology in industry and cyber risk loss prevention solutions. Additionally, the facility will create a collaborative environment for FM clients, prospects, colleagues and partners to receive training and learn through experiential laboratories. The project showcases FM's unique, engineering-based approach to risk mitigation and loss prevention through scientific research, which is critical for supporting client resilience today and in the future.

"The FM Science and Technology Centre, Europe, represents a significant milestone in FM's journey as we increase our support and resources for our clients in EMEA and bring new research capabilities to a key market," said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of FM. "Through our new state-of-the-art facility, we will complement our existing research framework and deliver FM's message of resilience to even more clients and partners."

Roberts added: "We are proud to increase our presence in Luxembourg and the broader EMEA region. As FM grows around the world, we adapt and integrate local standards, practices and knowledge into our platform. This inclusivity not only enriches our understanding but also strengthens our relationships with policyholders, partners and communities worldwide."

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, stressed "the importance of research and development to ensure economic prosperity."

"FM's Science and Technology Centre is a testament to Luxembourg's excellent ecosystem in Europe when it comes to data-driven innovation," Frieden said.

The FM Science and Technology Centre, Europe, builds on FM's existing research, education and training capabilities, expanding its global network of resilience and underscoring its commitment to blending insurance expertise with scientific innovation. Through its world-renowned research and educational facilities, FM conducts vital testing and exploration to understand and address the evolving risks faced by its clients and their communities. Through its research, FM enhances the industry's understanding of existing and emerging risks and advances the science of loss prevention. FM's research and education facilities include:

The FM Research Campus in West Glocester, Rhode Island , USA: The world's premier hub for research aimed at preventing physical threats from escalating into real-life catastrophes.

, USA: The world's premier hub for research aimed at preventing physical threats from escalating into real-life catastrophes. The FM Science and Technology Centre, Asia Pacific , in Singapore : FM's first client-focused experiential risk management facility in Asia Pacific .

, in : FM's first client-focused experiential risk management facility in . The FM Science and Technology Center, Americas, in Norwood, Massachusetts , USA: A state-of-the-art training facility designed to promote innovative learning methods and idea generation for both FM clients and employees. FM plans to open additional research facilities at its Norwood campus in 2026.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance group whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

