FLYFORM APPOINTS MD IN DRIVE FOR GROWTH

CARDIFF, Wales, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite ServiceNow Partner FlyForm has appointed a managing director in its drive towards a target £21 million turnover in 2023.

Founded in 2015, the business solves client problems using the cloud-based workflow automation platform to help companies transform the way they work to drive discipline, efficiency and productivity. With Client Satisfaction currently at an impressive 4.97/5, the company employs 80.

Newly appointed Managing Director, Rob Rees (left), with FlyForm CEO Phil Davies (right). (PRNewsfoto/FlyForm)

As Managing Director, Rob Rees will focus on expanding the company's public sector and commercial client base, which already includes the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency, Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and Government Property Agency as well as a wide variety of commercial clients.

Rees joined FlyForm, based at Cardiff's Capital Tower, as Operations Director in January this year. He was previously Group Operations Director for a Microsoft Gold partner. Before that he held similar roles in bespoke digital software operations and large digital transformation & outsourcing services.

Phil Davies, FlyForm Group Ltd CEO and co-founder with Arron Davies, said: "Rob was first engaged to mature and grow our professional services and managed service business lines. He quickly took responsibility for significant operational areas of the business, readying them for scale-up. This focus on stable growth combined with extensive focus on people development made him a natural fit for managing director.

"We have achieved year-on-year growth of more than 40 per cent over the past three years and this is an extremely exciting period both for our organisation and the ServiceNow ecosystem as a whole. Rob's track record of driving growth in cloud services organisations will enable FlyForm to not only maintain but accelerate its growth rates as we continue our journey as one of the world's leading ServiceNow partners."

Rob Rees said: "The opportunity to serve with a talented team on a mission to positively impact people's lives through the power of technology is exciting. The ServiceNow ecosystem is red hot. It embodies a platform that transforms business."

In line with the MD appointment, co-founder Arron Davies also takes on a newly created Non-Executive Director role. Arron says, "Focussing on employee well-being and advising on client success offers me the opportunity to directly impact the success of FlyForm whilst allowing Rob to orchestrate the execution of our business strategy. I can't wait to get stuck in."

Phil Davies alongside FlyForm was named in this year's Lloyds Bank/The Times Top 50 Ambitious Business Leaders – Ones to Watch. In 2021 the company made the Fast Growth 50 for the fastest-growing technology and digital business in Wales, and in 2022 was acknowledged as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Wales for the 3rd year running, garnering the coveted 'Sustained Growth Award'

