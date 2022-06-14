Flutterwave Appoints Former American Express Executive, Oneal Bhambani as Chief Financial Officer

Having recently completed its $250 million in Series D funding, valuing the company at over $3 billion, Flutterwave is going through a period of rapid growth. As Chief Financial officer, Oneal will serve a key function in enabling the company's expansion with best-in-class discipline, operational controls and financial rigour.

At Kabbage, Oneal was responsible for all of the company's financial operations and functions including IPO-ready financial and operational controls. Following the American Express acquisition in April 2022, he was the CFO and Head of Capital Markets of Kabbage's business unit, which provides credit, banking, and payments solutions to American Express' commercial customers.

Before and after the acquisition, Oneal was a key stakeholder in capital allocation and led critical strategic initiatives for the business. Earlier in his career, Oneal was a growth-stage investor at The TCW Group (an investment firm owned by The Carlyle Group), and Riverwood Capital. He began his career in investment banking at UBS.

This period of growth has enabled Flutterwave to further add to its Global Finance team, bringing in executives with a strong track record in controllership, treasury, and tax. The company hired Rebecca Mendel, former Kabbage Controller, and Daniel Eidson, former Kabbage Head of Treasury and Tax. Both Rebecca and Daniel will report directly to Oneal.

Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said:

"I am excited to welcome Oneal to Flutterwave. His track record of operating finance to enable scale and innovation with listed company standard financial controls will help us accelerate our growth as we continue to meet the needs of our expanding global customer base. I am also looking forward to working with Oneal on deal-related initiatives, given the number of inorganic opportunities we are seeing in today's market environment."

Commenting on his appointment, Oneal Bhambani said:

"It is a rare opportunity to join a high-scale, de facto market leader in one of the fastest growing markets in the world. I am looking forward to partnering with Flutterwave's team to enable solutions for our customers in Africa and across the globe. I fully expect to apply best-in-class strategies learned from my tenures at American Express and Kabbage."

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 200M transactions worth over USD $16B to date and serves more than 900,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company's key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile

wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave, etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839704/Flutterwave_Oneal_Bhambani_CFO.jpg

SOURCE Flutterwave