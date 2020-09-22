Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market Sales to Witness Notable Rise Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Future Market Insights in New Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the global fluoropolymers in healthcare market to surge at a steady CAGR above 4.7% throughout 2020-2030. The growing interest in fluoropolymers (FP) among healthcare professionals and patients in the recent few decades due to its favorable attributes such as durability, thermal stability, and chemical inertness (to acids, solvents, and oils) is creating fertile breeding ground fluoropolymers manufacturers.

While the sector has been shaken owing to pandemic-induced restrictions, the expansion will resume with steady ease of restrictions. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak is boosting sales of medical equipment and hospital disposables since epidemiological numbers continue to rise. These trends would work in favor of the market.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has substantially altered the way businesses and consumers perceive packaging safety and health, with the battle against single-use plastic put on hold to satiate these fluctuating expectations. In spite of being familiarized with the negative effects of plastic on surroundings, customers are concerned about infection risk related to reusable packaging. These uncertainties concerning the infection spread have put sustainability to back seat", says the FMI analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12433

Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market - Key Takeaways

In terms of product, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) will augur well for the market due to their resistance against corrosion and several chemical agents.

Based on application, hospital disposable are gaining traction due to the growing prevalence of HAIs and particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market - Key Trends

Pharma packaging and hospital disposables are conventional applications for fluoropolymer producers that will contribute to bode well with market growth.

Implementation in medical devices such as introducers and catheters are likely to grow swiftly in approaching years.

The pandemic has given rise to several HAI's across geographies, subsequently boosting the market growth.

Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market - Regional Analysis

East Asia fluoropolymers in the healthcare market will continue to engage stakeholders wherein South Korea and China jointly gain around 90% of the total regional market share.

fluoropolymers in the healthcare market will continue to engage stakeholders wherein and jointly gain around 90% of the total regional market share. Europe will be the second biggest market as the pharmaceutical sector is amid key-performing high-tech sectors. Germany towers over other regions in the European market.

will be the second biggest market as the pharmaceutical sector is amid key-performing high-tech sectors. towers over other regions in the European market. The US will provide a major impetus to the North America market, making it predominant over other regions due to steady increment in medical surgeries and HAI's( hospital-acquired infections)

Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market - Competitive Landscape

Fluoropolymer producers are focusing on producing multipurpose products for example compounded or customized in addition to standard products.

Additionally, they are seeking to equip their contributions with innovative technologies to satiate to high-end applications. Another major focus area for global market players will be mergers & acquisitions (M&A). For instance,

Daikin Industries Ltd. took over Heroflon, whose product assembly comprises fluoropolymer and micro-powders compounds inferred from PTFE.

Some of the prominent manufacturers identified in the global market are DIC Corporation, 3M Company, AGC Inc., Solvay S.A., Dongyue Group Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., PolyOne Corporation, Lonza, Kaneka Corp., Saint Gobain S.A., Arkema Group, and The Chemours Company.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12433

Fluoropolymers in Healthcare – Taxonomy

Product Type

PTFE

PVDF

PVF

FEP

PCTFE

PFA

Others

Application

Medical Devices

Hospital Disposable

Pharma Packaging

Region

● North America

● Latin America

● Europe

● South Asia

● East Asia

● Middle East & Africa

& ● Oceania

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12433

Valuable Insights into the Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global fluoropolymers in healthcare market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the fluoropolymers in healthcare market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Chemical & Materials Landscape

Contact Tracing Application Market: The contact tracing application market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

Magnesium Sulphate Market: FMI's compelling study on the magnesium sulphate market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Gypsum Market: The gypsum market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fluoropolymers-in-healthcare-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/fluoropolymers-in-healthcare-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights