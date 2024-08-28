Flipster Announces Partnership with Orderly Network

WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, one of the leading crypto derivatives trading platforms, is excited to announce its partnership with Orderly Network. This partnership combines Flipster's strengths in derivatives trading and Orderly Network's expertise in DeFi, with the goal of enhancing user engagement and offering exclusive rewards.

As part of this partnership, Flipster has launched a series of rewarding campaigns, including the ORDER Launch Airdrop, ORDER Launchpool, and an upcoming ORDER Trading Competition.

The ORDER Launch Airdrop, held from August 23 to August 25, 2024, attracted significant participation from the community. Participants had the opportunity to win a guaranteed 6+ USDT and up to 1,000 USDT in position airdrops by collecting chips and maintaining a net balance of 50 USDT or more. Building on the momentum of the successful airdrop, Flipster is now launching the ORDER Launchpool, another exciting opportunity for users to earn rewards.

1. ORDER Launchpool

Total prize pool: 40,000 USDT

Daily rewards: Win a share of the daily 8,000 USDT rewards by staking ORDER tokens. Additionally, users can boost their rewards by participating in trading activities or making their first deposit during the campaign period.

Campaign dates: 28 August 00:00 UTC to 2 September 00:00 UTC

2. ORDER Trading Competition

Details to be confirmed, event scheduled for September

This competition will allow traders to showcase their skills and compete for exclusive prizes. More details will be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates.

About Flipster

Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to pr@flipster.io .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491206/Flipster_Announces_Partnership_Orderly_Network.jpg