Flight cancellations impact: Demand for 'Cruises from Southampton' reaches 5 year high, beating pre-pandemic levels, as flight cancellations hit the headlines
01 Jun, 2022, 18:07 BST
LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruises from Southampton are proving to be a popular option for holidaymakers looking for a stress-free, last minute get away this year. Planet Cruise reports that 65% of all cruise bookings in the last 2 weeks have been no-fly cruises from the UK, primarily from Southampton. There are 95 cruises departing from Southampton in June, July and August 2022.
Dave Mills, VP Global Supply at Planet Cruise, says: "Cruising from a UK port has always been a very civilised way to start your holiday. Embarkation times are usually late morning or early afternoon and once you arrive at the port you can be onboard your ship enjoying your holiday in no time. This summer we are spoiled by the range and quality of cruises available from UK ports including departures from Southampton, Dover, Tilbury, Liverpool, Newcastle and Rosyth. We have seen a trend for late bookings as demand for travel goes from strength to strength as the world re-opens."
8 Cruise Lines have 16 Ships sailing from Southampton this summer
- Virtuosa (MSC): Spain, France, Portugal, Fjords and Canaries
- Bolette (Fred Olsen): Fjords, Scotland and the Balkans
- Iona (P&O Cruises): Fjords
- Ventura (P&O Cruises): Spain, Portugal and the Canaries
- Aurora (P&O Cruises): Channel Islands, Scandinavia and the Arctic Circle
- Arcadia (P&O Cruises): Portugal, Spain and Scandinavia
- Britannia (P&O Cruises): Western Mediterranean and Scandinavia.
- Sky Princess: Iceland, Norway, Scandinavia and the Mediterranean.
- Emerald Princess: the British Isles visiting England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.
- Enchanted Princess: Scandinavia, Iceland, Spain and France, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.
- Island Princess: longer itineraries to Iceland and Greenland and Scandinavia
- Anthem of the Seas (Royal Caribbean): Spain, Portugal, the Mediterranean and the Fjords
- Celebrity Silhouette: Iceland, the Fjords, Scandinavia, Ireland and the Mediterranean
- Queen Mary 2 (Cunard): 14 night classic roundtrip to New York or a 14 night cruise to the Western Mediterranean
- Queen Victoria (Cunard): 14 night trip to the Fjords in August.
- Sirena (Oceania): France and Northern Spain on a luxury 10 night voyage in June.
Other No-Fly UK Departure Ports this summer:
Dover
- Carnival Pride
- MS Maud (Hurtigruten)
- Bolette (Fred Olsen)
- Borealis (Fred Olsen)
- Balmoral (Fred Olsen)
Source: Planet Cruise
Source: Google Trends
SOURCE Planet Cruise
