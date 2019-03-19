Flies Repellent Market to Touch US$ 3,724.5 Mn by 2026; Demand for Green Products on the Rise, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flies repellent market is highly fragmented in nature, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). This is because of the presence of several local and established players in the market. The less market barrier and malleable government regulation in emerging economies is making global flies repellent market easy to crack for new players. Top players are focusing towards product proliferation and innovations to increase their market presence. Some of the predominant players operating in the global flies repellent market are – Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), New Avon LLC., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Coghlan's Ltd., Homs LLC., ExOfficio LLC., and PIC Corporation.

According to a report released by Transparency Market Research, the global flies repellent market is expected to reach a valuation of US$3,724.5 mn by 2026. The market is expected to rise at a steady CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2026.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest number of market shares in the global flies repellent market. This is because of a high prevalence of flies born disease in the region and increasing awareness of flies repellent among people. Bases on product type, sprays/aerosol is predicted to lead this segment owing to the associated ease of application.

Strong Distribution Network and Low Price of Flies Repellent to Drive Market

The global insect repellant market is likely to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing concerns about insect-borne diseases across the globe. Some of the common vector-borne diseases are West Nile, Chikungunya, Dengue and Malaria. These diseases can become life threatening if left untreated. The fatal consequences of these diseases is one factor behind the higher adoption of flies repellent products. Apart from this, rising awareness among consumers regarding availability of flies repellent to avoid diseases caused by insect bites is fuelling the global flies repellent market. Body worn insect repellent are substances applied directly on skin, clothing, or other surfaces to discourage tick, flies, and mosquitoes. These substances are excellent noxious effects to prevent biting instances and preventing diseases and viruses. Moreover, low price of flies repellents and easy availability of these products across online stores, retail outlets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are propelling the insect repellent market in the near future.

Hazardous Nature of DEET Compound in Flies Repellent to Hamper Growth

DEET is a common active ingredient present in most chemical based flies repellents. This ingredient is poisonous in nature and has several side effects such as irritation, nausea, vomiting and skin rash. This is hampering the growth of the global flies repellant market. To overcome this, key players in the global flies repellent market are launching organic flies repellent product. For instance, Homs LLC, a U.S. based flies repellent manufacturer is providing flies repellents made from natural active ingredients. Organic flies repellents consist of specially formulated essential oils such as lemon eucalyptus, citronella, lavender oil and soybean oil. This is expected to boost the growth of the global flies repellent market in the near future.

This review is based on Transparency Market's Research report, titled "Flies Repellent Market (Product - Sprays and Aerosol, Cream and Oil; Ingredients - Natural Ingredients (Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella Oil, Pyrethrin), Synthetic Ingredients (DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Permethrin); Distribution Channel - Online, Offline (Organized Retail, Unorganized Retail)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026."

The global Flies Repellent Market is segmented as below:

Product

Sprays/Aerosol

Cream & Oil

Others

Ingredient

Natural Ingredients

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus



Citronella Oil



Pyrethrin

Synthetic Ingredients

DEET

Picaridin



IR3535



Permethrin

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Organized Retail



Unorganized Retail

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Thailand



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Nigeria



Ethiopia



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

