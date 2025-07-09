FlexXray Expands Global Footprint with European Acquisition and North American Growth Strategy

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexXray, the leader in third-party foreign material inspection, today announced plans to expand internationally as it prepares to finalize the acquisition of a food safety inspection company in France. This strategic acquisition marks FlexXray's first European operation and represents a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy, which also includes plans to expand into the Canadian market.

FlexXray Announces International Expansion with First European Acquisition

"Our expansion into international markets marks an important step in FlexXray's growth and evolution," said Ken Forster, Chief Executive Officer of FlexXray. "Our proven inspection process and technology has helped thousands of food and consumer product manufacturers in North America and we're excited to help more producers salvage safe product potentially impacted by foreign material contamination."

Strategically positioned in France, the facility offers optimal transportation accessibility for manufacturers throughout Europe, including major markets in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Northern Europe. FlexXray's market research identified a substantial opportunity, as European producers face foreign material challenges at similar frequencies to their North American counterparts while having limited access to industry-leading inspection and remediation solutions.

Leadership for European Growth

To lead the European expansion, FlexXray has appointed Selma Lazreq as Country Manager for France. Lazreq has held numerous positions across the European food industry, most recently as Country Manager at yfood Labs in France. Lazreq will oversee FlexXray's French operations and spearhead market entry and growth strategies.

Strengthening North American Presence

Simultaneously, FlexXray is actively pursuing growth opportunities in Canada, with site selection underway in the Toronto region. The planned Canadian facility will enable FlexXray to better serve Canadian food producers with enhanced proximity and faster turnaround times.

FlexXray is currently recruiting for key leadership positions in Canada, including a Country Manager and commercial team managers to support the market launch.

Advanced Technology Capabilities

Both the French and Canadian facilities will be equipped with FlexXray's advanced X-ray inspection technologies alongside the company's new CT (computed tomography) capabilities. These advanced technologies enable FlexXray to detect contaminants at significantly smaller sizes than typical in-line systems and help find foreign materials such as dense rubber and plastic more effectively than most traditional X-ray systems.

Serving Enterprise Food Manufacturers at Scale

The international expansion reinforces FlexXray's position as the market leader for external foreign material inspection services. With six U.S. inspection facilities, and a 24-year track record of accurate, reliable inspections for thousands of food manufacturers, FlexXray is well-positioned to support enterprise food manufacturers worldwide.

"Our expansion internationally not only allows us to serve manufacturers based in these new regions, but also enables us to support the global operations of our existing U.S.-based enterprise manufacturers who have production facilities across Europe and Canada," said Kurt Westmoreland, Chief Commercial Officer at FlexXray.

About FlexXray: FlexXray is the leading provider of X-ray inspection services for food and consumer products and has helped thousands of customers to find potential foreign material contamination in on-hold product. Founded in 2001 in Arlington, TX, FlexXray has a presence in 6 locations across the US, and inspects millions of pounds of product each year.

