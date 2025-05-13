Flex's Critical Power Business Doubles Its European Footprint to Meet Growing AI Data Center Power Demands

News summary

Expanding data center critical power product manufacturing capacity with new site: Bielsko-Biała, Poland (600,000 square feet 1 )

(600,000 square feet ) Growth in manufacturing capacity addresses rising customer demand based on multi-year artificial intelligence-driven data center expansion strategies

Acceleration of power expansion enhances the Flex Anord Mardix EMEA footprint with eight sites total

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex's (NASDAQ: FLEX) Critical Power Business, Anord Mardix, today announced a significant expansion of its European operations to enhance data center power offerings. The company recently acquired a new manufacturing site in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, doubling Flex's power product capacity in Europe from 616,000 to 1,200,000 square feet2 to meet rising customer demand for AI-driven power solutions. Flex has strategically established over 11 million square feet of regionalized manufacturing capacity in Europe, to better serve local demand.

Flex is expanding in Poland as part of its global growth strategy to invest in essential power and data center technologies and sites to meet the growing customer demand. The new Polish site comes after opening a second facility in Dundalk, adding 120,000 square feet3, doubling Anord Mardix's capacity in Ireland. The Dundalk facility, named D2, assembles switchgear products to efficiently meet the rising global demand for reliable data center power, fueled by AI growth.

Additionally, the company recently opened a new U.S. critical power product manufacturing and assembly facility in Dallas, Texas, and made two important acquisitions: Crown Technical Systems, which specializes in power distribution solutions, and JetCool Technologies, which added liquid cooling products to the Flex data center portfolio.

"Our expansion in Europe represents a pivotal moment for Flex as we accelerate our global manufacturing capabilities to address data center power, heat, and scale challenges in the AI era," said Chris Butler, president of Embedded and Critical Power at Flex. "We are committed to delivering next-generation power infrastructure solutions that not only maximize computing performance but also significantly reduce deployment times for our customers. This investment allows us to align closely with the demands of rapid data center expansion worldwide."

New Poland sites: Bielsko-Biała

Employing 700+ skilled workers, Flex's new Bielsko-Biała site is fully operational. The teams will produce an extensive portfolio of grid-to-chip products, including Low Voltage/Medium Voltage (LV/MV) Switchgear, Power Pods, and Busway systems. Flex's focus is a direct response to its customers' increasing requirements for next-generation power infrastructure that enables faster data center deployment at scale. Flex is planning to expand the site to support PowerPods production, meeting the changing needs of its customers.

The establishment of this new Polish site is a prime opportunity for the workforce to be a part of Flex's global growth plan, ensuring the company's ability to deliver innovative power solutions from the grid to the chip. The dedication to expanding Flex's manufacturing footprint of more than 30 sites in EMEA reaffirms the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and support in an era of accelerated technological advancement.

Flex global site locations:

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About Anord Mardix

Anord Mardix, a Flex company, is a global leader in critical power distribution and protection with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. It produces an end-to-end product range including switchgear, modular power pod solutions, and flexible busway distribution solutions, serving the global data center and cloud computing industries—from independent providers to hyper-scale leaders. (www.anordmardix.com)

1 56,000 square meters

2 57,000–111,000 square meters

3 11,000 square meters

