Flexible Plastic Packaging Market worth $257.58 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

250 – Tables

60 – Figures

280 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1271

Flexible plastic packaging is preferred because it is lightweight, hence lowering the cost of transportation and carbon emissions, while also providing excellent barrier properties that enhance product shelf life. The flexible plastic packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The packaging industry has become one of the significant sectors for the last couple of decades as transformed by the innovations of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging. These advanced technologies improve shelf life and maintain quality as they also transform the way products are packed. Regulatory pressures are part of the market landscape given that governments today enforce stricter sustainability mandates than before. Companies will focus their efforts on developing mono-material structures, investing in emerging advanced recycling technologies, and upgrading collection systems to face the mounting challenges and opportunities brought by this situation. For this reason, flexible plastic packaging will be expected to continue its growth despite changing demands from consumers and growing concerns over the environment.

"Plastic is the largest segment by material segment in the flexible plastic packaging market"

Plastic has a wide lead over other materials in the material segment of the flexible plastic packaging market, primarily because of its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide protective, lightweight, and durable packaging solutions. Plastic's ease of use across various industries-including food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The increase in e-commerce has further sped up the demand for flexible plastic packaging solutions. As online sales keep surging, ensuring lightweight, durable, and protective packaging has become particularly important for ensuring product protection during transport. Its ability to help extend the shelf life of products while lessening transportation costs make it the preferred choice for packaging. Many plastic films are excellent moisture, oxygen, and light barriers, making multi-layered structures ideal for preserving food and other products. This makes plastics ideal for freshness preservation and shelf-life extension. The combination of factors brings about plastic's absolute dominance in the flexible packaging market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1271

"Digital printing is projected to be the fastest growing segment by printing technology in the flexible plastic packaging market"

Digital printing has emerged as the transformative technology of the flexible plastic packaging because of its advantages over traditional printing, especially in the area of turnaround time, saving brands from the time-consuming and costly process of plate-making especially on restricted deadlines or quick design changes. Digital printing in packaging is the direct transfer of a digital file-usually a JPEG or PDF-from a computer to a printer for applications to packaging materials. The key feature of digital printing is the possibility of variable data printing (VDP), wherein unique information related to barcodes, expiration dates, or promotional messages can be printed on each package. This option helps product traceability and marketing strategies. With these benefits, digital printing is projected to lead the flexible plastic packaging market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1271

Key players

The flexible plastic packaging market report comprises key manufacturers such as Amcor plc (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Mondi (UK), Sealed Air (US), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), CCL Industries (Canada), Coveris (Austria), and Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG (Germany) among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Thermoform Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Protective Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Skin Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/flexible-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/flexible-packaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg