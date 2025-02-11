Flexible Display Technology Market Skyrockets to $173.09 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Samsung, Sony Corporation, and Philips Electronics | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Flexible Display Technology Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Panel Size, Material, Application, and Geography", the global flexible display technology market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing consumer demand for wearables such as smartwatches and growth in connected vehicles.

The flexible display technology market was valued at US$ 23.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 173.09 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 34.3% during 2025–2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the flexible display technology market comprises a type, panel size, material, application and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Growing Application in Automotive: The rise of smart and flexible displays opens up significant prospects for display panel producers, technology developers, and OEMs. Many applications already use these technologies, including touchscreen phones, wearable electronics, automotive displays, and ultra-thin electronics. Further, Autonomous driving, AI/AR, and big data are revolutionizing several segments of the automotive business. One vertical that incorporates these technologies is the in-vehicle display, which includes onboard navigation, infotainment systems, touchscreen and gesture controls, and others. Thus, From seamless dashboards to immersive infotainment systems and interactive interfaces, flexible displays are redefining the in-car experience and enabling the next wave of automotive innovation.

Technological developments in OLED and AMOLED displays: Advanced OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) and AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) technologies are driving the expansion of flexible screens. AMOLED continues to have huge potential for the future. Other intriguing technologies are emerging in addition to advancements in material research, such as TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) and hyperfluorescence, which have the potential to increase OLED efficiency. Printed OLEDs, for example, allow big and flexible displays to be mass-produced at a low cost utilizing contemporary printing techniques. OLED and AMOLED panels' quality, resolution, and lifespan are constantly improving, making them more appropriate for a wide range of flexible display applications, from smartphones to vehicle interfaces.

Increasing Need for Portability and Durability: As consumers and businesses alike seek lighter, more durable, more versatile gadgets, flexible screens are emerging as a viable option. The fully rollable phone became a reality at CES 2021 when TCL and LG showed prototypes for phones with rolling screens. The concept expands displays beyond the typical fixed display size and makes them more portable. For convenience, some users prefer a rollable phone with a tiny form factor and a huge display for the best viewing experience. Another significant advantage of flexible displays in smartphones is that they increase the device's durability. Phones with this type of surface lighting technology may flex under the impact, unlike the readily shatterable glass displays we're used to.

Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific dominated the flexible display technology market in 2023 with largest share, it will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Flexible Display Technology Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

On the basis of type, the flexible display technology market is segmented into LED, OLED, EPD, and Others. The LCD segment held the largest share of the flexible display technology market in 2024.

On the basis of panel size, the flexible display technology market is segmented into Up To 6Â", 6-20Â", 20-50Â", and Above 50Â". The Up To 6Â" segment held the largest share of the flexible display technology market in 2024.

On the basis of material, the flexible display technology market is segmented into glass, plastic, and metal. The glass segment held the largest share of the flexible display technology market in 2024.

On the basis of application, the flexible display technology market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the flexible display technology market in 2024.

The flexible display technology market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Flexible Display Technology Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Samsung

Sony Corporation

Atmel Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd

TCL

Dupont Display

Corning Inc.

Kent Displays Inc.

Philips Electronics

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Flexible Display Technology Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

LG has revolutionized flexible display technology by introducing what it claims is the world's first stretchy display—one that can be squeezed like a towel. The South Korean tech behemoth has previously demonstrated early versions of this technology, which allows the screen to be expanded and lengthened. Although still at the prototype stage, this innovation has surely raised the bar for Samsung, the industry leader in foldable displays.

Samsung Display is set to showcase a variety of groundbreaking products at CES 2024 that will shape the future of the display industry. The company will be participating in the event held in Las Vegas , USA , from January 9–12, with an exhibition revolving around the theme 'All-in Innovative Tech: Paving the New Journey.' The company will unveil a new generation of products that can be folded inwards and outwards. Additionally, new monitor-sized OLEDs with both foldable and slidable technologies will be unveiled. It will also showcase a microdisplay with ultra-high resolution for immersive extended reality (XR) experiences that will enhance the way users interact with their devices. Samsung Display will showcase its OLED technology across various sizes and form factors. This includes QD-OLEDs designed for monitors with the highest level of pixel density and refresh rates for self-illuminating technology.

Conclusion:

The global flexible display technology market is experiencing significant growth in terms of revenues owing to factors such as various technological advancements, growing consumer demand for wearables, and others. Flexible displays have the potential to provide a more immersive and interactive user experience, as they allow users to modify the display in ways that regular displays do not. Bendable displays provide new applications and human-machine interfaces, ranging from foldable cellphones to curved public information displays. Flexible display technology can transform how one interacts with its electronics. These displays, which may be bent, rolled, or otherwise manipulated, provide versatility that regular displays cannot match. Electronic paper displays, organic LEDs, and LCDs are some of the most common flexible display technologies.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders including manufacturers, raw material providers, regulatory bodies, and end-users with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

