Flex Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Harnessing Its Cross-industry Influence and R&D Prowess to Aid Reliable Medical Device Production

Flex not only serves as a contract manufacturer but also partners with companies in the concept and design phases. For example, it partnered with Novocure to refine the product design and manufacturing processes for the Optune® system, which creates an electromagnetic field that inhibits the growth of glioblastoma (brain cancer). Novocure, which had significant knowledge of the pathology of the disease and the mechanism of therapy, leveraged Flex's expertise in design and manufacturing to create a highly wearable product.

"The company has a single quality management system across all its medical sites, which streamlines the production transfers from one site to another without complications, documentation gaps, or compromised quality," said Siddharth Shah, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Importantly, Flex helps to design the product to meet cost targets and manufacturability while simultaneously building technologies for the future. For instance, its FDA- and HIPPA-compliant back-end platform, BrightInsight, leverages artificial intelligence to create algorithms from existing data to support digital health."

Flex has many centres of excellence that partner with universities, cooperatives, and technology groups as well as company partners such as Ford, Google, Philips, and other industry giants. The company applies its learning from its numerous partnerships to integrate state-of-the-art technology and software into functional platforms to demonstrate feasibility and accelerate product development. While various industries are only beginning to consider 5G as the new disruptor, Flex has been working on the technology for several years, developing the internal infrastructure and understanding the protocols used.

"Previously, patients spent a considerable amount of time in medical centres to receive care, but due to technological innovation from companies such as Flex, they can receive medication through devices such as smart injectable wearables," noted Shah. "By harnessing the power of collaborations to help design advanced medical devices, Flex positioned itself at the forefront of the global medical device design and manufacturing support solutions market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Flex Health Solutions

Flex is the Sketch-to-ScaleTM solutions provider that partners with customers to innovate, design, and build intelligent products in a connected world. With over 200,000 employees and 2,500 engineers across 30 countries, Flex can accelerate time to market and optimize resource allocation for efficient, cost-effective solutions throughout the product life cycle. Within Health Solutions, our approach is supported by FDA-registered and ISO 13485 compliant facilities, including ISO 11608-1 accreditation and a quality system that holds us to the highest standard. Leveraging real-time supply chain insight and advanced platform technologies across multiple industries, Flex provides unmatched opportunity for business growth in a smarter world. www.flex.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

