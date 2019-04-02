Fleet Complete to Track Everest Summit, Sponsoring Greek Ultra-Endurance Athlete

Fleet Complete is sponsoring Dr. Georgios-Ioannis Tsianos in his Mt Everest climbing expedition this spring and will be tracking his ascent from day one through a dedicated telematics platform in 3D

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified in Expedition and Travel Medicine, Dr. Georgios-Ioannis Tsianos has been involved in ultra-sporting challenges for more than a decade, continuously defying the boundaries of human limits. This spring, Tsianos will be attempting his second Everest summit since 2004, working together with Fleet Complete to track and map out his ascent through a connected digital platform.

With the sponsorship, Fleet Complete will be providing GPS trackers and access to their telematics platform to track Tsianos' ascent of Mt Everest from day one in 3D. The summit data will include GPS location, altitude and speed, which will be of particular significance in the last 10 days of the climb to the mountain summit.

"Teaming up with Fleet Complete during my expedition to Mt Everest will undoubtedly explore what is possible in tracking human activity, even on earth's most extreme and remote environments. A company with a vision for success and, above all, safety, their technology will provide the reassurance that I need when it matters the most," says Georgios Tsianos.

"We are extremely proud to sponsor Georgios. He is a true pioneer in championing extreme environmental conditions – climbing Mount Everest, swimming the English Channel, and completing the Sahara Desert marathon," says Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "We at Fleet Complete are strong supporters of innovators, of those who push the boundaries of what is possible, and those who are determined to make their goal a reality. Our goal is to connect everything, everywhere, even if it's Mount Everest."

Prior to his summit attempt, Tsianos' mountaineering expedition will also include the role of a high altitude medic to oversee the 'LMAX Everest Rugby Challenge' at 6,400 meters on the north side of Mt Everest. He will be collaborating with Dr. Andreas Flouris from FAME Lab in Greece as researcher of human physiology in extreme environmental conditions. The scientific data from Mt Everest will be among the first of its kind to be collected under the conditions of severe lack of oxygen and extreme cold.

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing close to 500,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains omni-channel partnerships and distribution with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete is one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com .

About Georgios-Ioannis Tsianos

Dr. Georgios-Ioannis Tsianos, born in Athens, Greece, is currently based in the United Kingdom and has a series of roles in medicine and science. He received his Bachelor's degree from University of California at Berkeley, a Masters degree from King's College London, a Doctorate from University of Glasgow in Scotland and a Medical degree from University of Ioannina, Greece. Tsianos is a qualified General Practitioner and works as a freelance doctor covering a wide spectrum of medical services. Concomitantly, he delivers professional talks and offers private advisory and consulting services in the medical, entrepreneurial, scientific, educational, business and sporting sectors.

For more information, please visit www.gi-tsianos.com .

