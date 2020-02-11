FlatFrog InGlass™ Technology Showing an Expanded List of Display Partners and Products at ISE 2020

Displays from Avocor, Dell, NEC, Samsung, Sharp, SMART Technologies on view in booth 11-B120 demonstrate the latest in interactive collaboration displays

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Large interactive collaboration solution provider, FlatFrog, announced it will be showcasing the latest in meeting room displays to attendees of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020, taking place 11-14 February 2020 in Amsterdam. The company will have products featuring its patented InGlassTM interactive technology from partners including Avocor, Dell, NEC, Samsung, Sharp and SMART at ISE (booth 11-B120).

FlatFrog is powering today's most leading-edge interactive meeting room display products that range from 43 to 86-inch. FlatFrog is also the provider of the FlatFrog Board application designed to boost team collaboration. The precision of FlatFrog's technology allows users to capture writing and drawing with an extraordinary accuracy. Beyond the pen-to-paper-like writing experience, FlatFrog's innovation can also support paintbrush that allows you to create art at the stroke of a brush with water and oil painting mode.

The following monitors will be available for demonstration in the FlatFrog booth and ISE.

Avocor ALZ -series together with Zoom, are interactive displays that are designed to enhance Zoom based meetings. Zoom Rooms displays automatically detects touch capabilities, adding features such as meeting control at the panel, annotation, and whiteboarding.

ALZ together with Zoom, are interactive displays that are designed to enhance Zoom based meetings. Zoom Rooms displays automatically detects touch capabilities, adding features such as meeting control at the panel, annotation, and whiteboarding. Dell C8621QT is the latest from Dell's InGlass TM collaboration portfolio that includes 55-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch monitors. The new 86-inch display is ideally suited as a primary display for group collaboration. The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor is designed to connect users and increase collaboration in real-time, featuring 4K UHD resolution, 20-point multi-touch, USB-C connectivity, and Dell's exclusive Screen Drop Feature which helps improve accessibility and reachability for users of different heights.

C8621QT is the latest from Dell's InGlass collaboration portfolio that includes 55-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch monitors. The new 86-inch display is ideally suited as a primary display for group collaboration. The Dell is designed to connect users and increase collaboration in real-time, featuring UHD resolution, 20-point multi-touch, USB-C connectivity, and Dell's exclusive Screen Drop Feature which helps improve accessibility and reachability for users of different heights. NEC InfinityBoard® is a powerful and scalable workspace display that is designed to fit any meeting scenario. Brainstorming, reviewing, video conferencing or collaborating, whatever the objectives of your meeting, the InfinityBoard is the modular solution that's here to help create your ideal meeting space. The combination of an open platform and Windows 10 Professional allows to tailor the solution according to the customers' requirements without restriction to any software, video conferencing app or infrastructure.

InfinityBoard® is a powerful and scalable workspace display that is designed to fit any meeting scenario. Brainstorming, reviewing, video conferencing or collaborating, whatever the objectives of your meeting, the InfinityBoard is the modular solution that's here to help create your ideal meeting space. The combination of an open platform and Windows 10 Professional allows to tailor the solution according to the customers' requirements without restriction to any software, video conferencing app or infrastructure. Samsung Flip2.0 takes advantage of FlatFrog's dual passive pen InGlass™ technology to provide a unique digital flipchart. With FlatFrog's passive dual-pen technology, no batteries or active components are required in the stylus, making it similar to using a marker, pen or pencil on a paper-based flipchart. The new Flip 2.0 is enhanced with an innovative paintbrush mode to allow you to create art at the stroke of a brush with water and oil painting mode. The Flip is now available in both 55 and 65-inch.

Flip2.0 takes advantage of FlatFrog's dual passive pen InGlass™ technology to provide a unique digital flipchart. With FlatFrog's passive dual-pen technology, no batteries or active components are required in the stylus, making it similar to using a marker, pen or pencil on a paper-based flipchart. The new Flip 2.0 is enhanced with an innovative paintbrush mode to allow you to create art at the stroke of a brush with water and oil painting mode. The Flip is now available in both 55 and 65-inch. Sharp BIG PAD is available in 4K 65-, 75- and 85-inch. The BIG PAD TH1 display solutions are suitable for demanding office boardrooms, as well as office meeting rooms. The InGlass™ technology is consistent with Sharp's benchmark "Pen-on-Paper" user experience, an instant, accurate and reliable writing feel close to using a real pen on writing paper.

BIG PAD is available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch. The display solutions are suitable for demanding office boardrooms, as well as office meeting rooms. The InGlass™ technology is consistent with Sharp's benchmark "Pen-on-Paper" user experience, an instant, accurate and reliable writing feel close to using a real pen on writing paper. SMART Technologies 7000 Series allows the corporate users to ideate on the digital whiteboard by using the four active pen colors, multi-touch and two erasers (tool and palm). This unprecedented flexibility and support for various types of object interactions is enabled by InGlass™ technology for the ultimate natural interactive experience. At BETT 2020, SMART has also released the InGlass™ based 6000S.

Also, at ISE 2020 FlatFrog's InGlassTM interactive technology will be exhibited in numerous booths of other industry leaders including Avocor, Dell, Intel, Maverick, NEC, Poly, Ricoh, ScreenBeam and Samsung Electronics.

About FlatFrog

FlatFrog delivers best-in-class collaboration solutions for seamless interactions between people in the huddle room, conference room, boardroom, classroom and beyond. With its interactive whiteboard solutions and InGlass™ touchscreen technologies, FlatFrog is revolutionizing how teams in the modern workplace and classrooms work together more productively no matter where they are individually. This unique interactive experience makes visual presentations and collaboration more impactful, regardless of operating system.

Founded in 2007, FlatFrog is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with locations in the U.S., Taiwan and South Korea. For more information, visit www.flatfrog.com.

