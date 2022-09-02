Flat Panel Antenna Market to Accrue $5.1 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 28.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Massive use of flat-panel antennas in maritime satellite communications, space explorations, military, and commercial aircraft radars, and the naval sector expedites the growth of the global flat panel antenna market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Flat Panel Antenna Market By Type (Electronically Steered, and Mechanically Steered), Operating Frequency (C and X band, Ku K and Ka band), End-Use Vertical (Aviation, Telecommunications, Military, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global flat panel antenna industry was estimated at $435.9 million in 2021, and is set to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Massive use of flat-panel antennas in maritime satellite communications, space explorations, military, and commercial aircraft radars, and the naval sector expedites the growth of the global flat panel antenna market. Nonetheless, the lack of availability of an experienced workforce and high maintenance costs can pose a threat to the growth of the global market. However, the surge in the use of flat panel antennas in various end-use verticals will pave a way for new growth avenues for the market across the globe.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $435.9 million Market Size in 2031 $5.1 billion CAGR 28.1 % No. of Pages in Report 262 Segments covered Type, Operating Frequency, End-Use Vertical, and Region. Drivers Growing public awareness of technological advancements in satellite and space exploration Application of ultra-thin flat panel antenna in numerous functions Opportunities Increasing usage of flat panel antennas in numerous end-use verticals Restrains Lack of experienced workers and costly development, and maintenance expenses for the infrastructure necessary to support flat panel antennas

COVID-19 Scenario:

Disruptions in manufacturing activities and fluctuations in demand and supply of antenna components due to the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the growth of the global flat panel antenna market.

Supply chain interruptions halted the fabrication of flat panel antenna during the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby impeding the growth of the market across the globe.

The Mechanically Steered segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the type, the mechanically steered segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global flat panel antenna market share. This segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of this segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the ability of mechanically steered antennas for providing better broadband solutions at higher latitudes. However, the electronically steered segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 29.5% over the forecast period. The segmental growth can be credited to portability, cost-efficiency, and reduced size of the electronically steered antennas.

The Ku K and Ka band segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the operating frequency, the Ku K and Ka band segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly four-fifths of the global flat panel antenna market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the use of Ku, K and Ka band frequency spectrum for satellite communication with Ku, K and Ka band making utilization of spot beam configuration to provide more bandwidth throughout the coverage area. Apart from this, Ku, K and Ka band provides wide beam coverage as compared to other bands. However, the C and X band segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period due to its lucrative use in Low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary or geosynchronous orbit (GEO).

The Telecommunications segment to dominate the global market share in 2031

In terms of end-use vertical, the telecommunications segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing more than one-third of the global flat panel antenna market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the telecommunications segment over the forecast period can be credited to the massive use of flat panel antennas for telecommunications end-user vertical work on 1.3GHz to 86GHz. However, the aviation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the large-scale use of flat panel antennas in commercial aviation radars. The report also analysis segments such as military, commercial, and others.

North America to maintain global market domination in 2022-2031

Based on the region, North America contributed notably toward the global flat panel antenna market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast timespan. The region accounted for more than one-third of the global market share in 2021 and is set to continue its domination of the market in the next ten years. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to breakthroughs in sensor technologies and the massive popularity of comms-on-sat in the SATCOM industry in North America. In addition, the market across Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be credited to a rise in the installation of satellite antennas in vehicles in the Asia-pacific region. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

Major Market Players

ALCAN Systems GmbH

C-COM Satellites Systems Inc.

China Starwin Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Cobham Aerospace Communications

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hanwha Phasor (Hanwha Group)

Isotropic Systems Limited

Kymeta Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

MTI Wireless Edge

NXT Communications Corporation

OneWeb

SatPro M&C Tech Co., Ltd

ST Engineering Ltd

ThinKom Solutions, Inc.

TTI Norte

The report analyzes these key players in the global flat panel antenna market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the flat panel antenna market size, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the flat panel antenna market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Flat Panel Antenna Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the flat panel antenna market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities and flat panel antenna market outlook during the forecast period.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global flat panel antenna market growth.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players along with their flat panel antenna market share at global as well as regional level.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as Flat Panel Antenna Market Overview, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies as well as flat panel antenna market forecast.

The report also provides brief overview of flat panel antenna market during the forecast period.

Flat Panel Antenna Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Electronically Steered

Mechanically Steered

By Operating Frequency:

C and X band

Ku K and Ka band

By End-Use Vertical:

Aviation

Telecommunications

Military

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

, and ) Europe ( Germany , Italy , France , Spain , U.K., Russia , and Rest of Europe )

, , , , U.K., , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

, , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

