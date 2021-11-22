Flamgard Calidair has secured high-integrity HVAC contracts for Hinkley Point C

HELSINKI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Kingdom is undergoing a generational shift towards sustainable energy, and nuclear power is a key part of this new strategy due to its low-carbon energy production. Hinkley Point C is the first nuclear power station to be built in the UK for over 20 years, and is the flagship development for the new era of nuclear power.

Hinkley Point C will not only generate more energy than any other nuclear plant in the UK, its construction is setting the blueprint for a new age of energy production. With a great deal of experience in both new-build and decommissioning projects within the nuclear sector, Flamgard Calidair, a Halton company, has secured a series of contracts for Hinkley Point C including balancing, isolation and non-return dampers.

About Hinkley Point C

Hinkley Point C will generate approximately 3,260MW of low-carbon energy per year across its 60-year lifespan - enough to support 6 million homes in the UK. What's more, the plant will offset around 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, and contribute significantly to the Government's net-zero objectives.

Hinkley Point C has already created thousands of jobs through planning and construction contracts, and will go on to support a significant number of permanent positions once the plant is operational.

The development of Hinkley Point C poses unique challenges, including meeting a range of new nuclear power regulations for the first time. Achieving compliance with the latest standards for nuclear power will not only ensure that Hinkley Point C operates safely and effectively throughout its lifespan, it will also establish best practice within the sector and help to develop efficient nuclear supply chains for Britain.

Over the past three years, Flamgard has conducted and participated in several research and development projects for nuclear initiatives, and ultimately developed bespoke solutions specifically for Hinkley Point C. Designed to deliver across a range of key performance criteria depending on the application of each damper, Flamgard's products will support safety throughout the Somerset-based complex.

Shuresh Maran, Business Development Director at Flamgard Calidair, commented: "Hinkley Point C is a hugely significant project not just for Flamgard Calidair, but for the whole nuclear industry in Britain. Ambitious targets for net-zero emissions and environmentally-friendly energy production are driving demand for nuclear power, and it is vital that we as a country develop the supply chains and expertise required to deliver it."

Flamgard Calidair have been successfully awarded the frame agreement by Axima Nucleaire to supply various damper categories which have been specifically designed, developed and tested for the stringent UK nuclear regulations as well as project specifications. With deliveries up to 2024, forming a solid foundation of work for the South Wales based firm.

The progress being made at Hinkley Point C bodes well for the Sizewell C Consortium, of which Flamgard is a member, which is advocating for the advancement of plans to build a new nuclear power station in Suffolk known as Sizewell C. With construction of Hinkley Point C well under way and Sizewell C looking promising, the UK is making great strides in nuclear power generation and the low-carbon energy it brings.

