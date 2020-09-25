Fixter urges motorists to book-in MOT tests fast to avoid huge extension backlog and pre-Winter demand spike

A Fixter study, conducted across its network of independent garages, reveals that 75% of garages are experiencing a surge in demand for MOT bookings for October, November and December compared to normal year-on-year trends. Meanwhile, 45% of garages admit they are having to make customers wait longer than usual to book their cars in. To compound the issue associated with the MOT backlog, 70% of garages have experienced issues with increasing costs as well as delivery and sourcing issues of general parts such as tyres and brakes.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), 9.58 million vehicles got an exemption via the six-month government extension. As of 21st September 2020, 58.7% of those cars have yet to have an MOT. Instead of the typical 6.5 million MOTs expiring in October, November and December combined, it is now predicted there will be a colossal 10.4 million MOT expiries across the three months – a rise of 58.9% on a typical year.

The consequence of this is significant, as should motorists get caught without a valid MOT and their car be deemed unroadworthy, they could face a fine of up to £2500 and 3 points on their license.

Subsequently, Fixter looks to 'Keep Britain Moving' by offering UK motorists the opportunity to save up to 30% on their next MOT, car service and repairs through its dedicated network of over 500 garages, as well as to secure essential appointments sooner rather than later.

Limvirak Chea, CEO and Co-founder of Fixter, comments: 'We, at Fixter, are eager to Keep Britain Moving and to save British drivers money thanks to our highly qualified mechanics who deal with independent garages directly to ensure our customers peace of mind they are getting a fair and transparent price. As well as this, the convenience of our pick up and drop-off service allows our customers to have one less thing to worry about in these uncertain times'.

