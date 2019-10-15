Fitness Tracker Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities Report to 2028 | Key Players: XiaoMi, Samsung, Apple, Epson, Garmin, & Jawbone: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fitness Tracker Market is expected to take a giant leap in the years to come. This could be attributed to people turning out to be fitness freaks at an alarming rate. As of now, a fitness tracker monitors and records activities related to fitness like sleep duration, heartbeat, steps taken, and distance covered. The basic advantage of modern-day fitness trackers is that one could connect them to computers or smartphones through wireless means. Fitness trackers exist in the form of eye wear, ear wear, wrist wear, and others.

The fitness trackers doing the rounds include Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, Garmin Vivosport 4, Fitbit Charge 3, and Fitbit Versa. Influx of technology has brought about high-end activity tracking systems; which is expected to catalyze the market. At the same time, risk of data theft and high cost of installation act as restraints to the market.

The fitness tracker market is segmented based on display, device, application, compatibility, distribution channel, and geography. By device, the segmentation goes like leg-wear, body sensors and smart garments, and wrist-wear (fitness band, smartwatch, helmets, earphones, smart glasses, earphones, brooches, pendants, brooches). Smartwatches are expected to hold the highest market share in the near future.

Based on display, the market states monochrome and color. As far as compatibility is concerned, the market spans Tizen, iOS, Windows, Android, and others. By application, the segmentation comprises heart rate tracking, sleep measurement tracking, cycling tracking, glucose measurement tracking, sports, and running. By distribution channel, the market consists of offline and online.

By geography, the fitness tracker market is classified into MEA, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, LATAM. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the upcoming period. This could be attributed to increase in benevolence of consumers. For example – the Chinese are reported to be more conscious regarding fitness.

The players contributing to the fitness tracker market include Beienda Technology Co. Ltd.; Google; SO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; NJY Science and Technology Co. Ltd.; Apple Inc.; Misfit Inc.; Nike; Adidas; Samsung; Fitbit Inc.; and Xiaomi Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Fitness Tracker including:

Apple



Epson



Garmin



Jawbone



Misfit



Nike



XiaoMi



Fitbit



Under Armour



Samsung

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Basic



Smart

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Specialist Retailers



Factory outlets



Internet sales



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.