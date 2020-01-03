Fisker Ocean Unveil for Reservation Holders at Jan. 5 Private Event: Live Stream Link Available Now

- Early deposit holders will get a special sneak peek of the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV at an exclusive event in Los Angeles – Jan. 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific

- A worldwide live stream will capture the vehicle on camera for the first time at the event – http://bit.ly/FiskerOceanUnveil – setting the stage for its public debut at Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is giving early reservation holders an exclusive sneak peek of the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV at a private event in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific. The world's most sustainable vehicle will be captured on camera for the first time ever – with a live stream sharing the moment at the following link: http://bit.ly/FiskerOceanUnveil.