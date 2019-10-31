Fisker Inc. Reveals Name of All-Electric Luxury SUV, App-Based Leasing Program

- The Fisker Ocean will be the world's most sustainable vehicle: green materials related to environmentally-conscious production processes complement future-forward technologies and stunning design touches

- Reserve the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV through a revolutionary mobile app-based flexible lease model: no long-term contracts. Reservations open Nov. 27, 2019

- Fisker Ocean's official reveal will be live streamed from an exclusive Jan. 4, 2020 event: a full production intent prototype sitting on the completely engineered platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world's most desirable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – has revealed the name of its upcoming all-electric luxury sports utility vehicle: Fisker Ocean. Designed in California by iconic automotive designer, entrepreneur and visionary, Henrik Fisker, the Fisker Ocean will be the world's most sustainable vehicle – featuring recycled, vegan and more innovative materials.