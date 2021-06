Fisher Investments Wins 2021 “US Equities” Award from Swiss Sustainable Funds.

"We are proud to receive this award, which recognizes our firm's steadfast commitment to sustainable investing and helps energize our teams as we continue to develop our ESG capabilities in the years to come," said Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of Institutional, Justin Arbuckle. He added, "Responsible Investing is a priority at Fisher Investments. Our global, top-down investment process is well suited to ESG integration as the most prevalent ESG investment considerations are often macro in nature."

Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani stated, "We're honored to receive the prestigious Swiss Sustainable Funds Award. Fisher Investments has long believed in collaborating with our clients to develop strategies that meet their financial, environmental and social goals. This award is a reflection of the tremendous work our employees do on behalf of our clients."

This award follows other accolades recognizing Fisher Investments' commitment to offering exceptional ESG investment strategies to institutional clients globally. Recently, Fisher Investments' Institutional Emerging Markets ex-Fossil Fuels equity strategy earned CDP's prestigious "Climetrics" award for top climate fund (March 2021) and the Austrian EcoLabel (April 2020).

Fisher Investments' ESG philosophy uses both top-down and bottom-up factors to help clients achieve desired investment performance while investing toward better global, environmental and social conditions. To learn more about Fisher Investments Institutional Group's approach to ESG investing, please visit: https://institutional.fisherinvestments.com/en-us .

About Fisher Investments UK

Fisher Investments Europe Limited, trading as Fisher Investments UK, is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe Limited has its registered office at: Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX, United Kingdom. Investment management services are provided by Fisher Investments UK's parent company, Fisher Investments, which is established in the US and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information on Fisher Investments UK, please visit www.fisherinvestments.co.uk .

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage assets valued at over $169 billion—over $109 billion for North American private investors, $40 billion for institutional investors, $17 billion for UK and European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com .

