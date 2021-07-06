First Patient Dosed with Gadeta's gamma delta TCR Cell Therapy

GDT-002 is a potential first-in-class cellular immunotherapy

UTRECHT, Netherlands and BOSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadeta B.V., a clinical-stage company developing innovative, gamma delta (γδ) T-cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for cancer patients, today announced the dosing of the first patient with GDT-002 (formerly labelled TEG002), a potential first-in-class cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer.

The multicenter phase 1/2 study in collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mass General Brigham Cancer Care and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is evaluating safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of GDT-002 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

"The initiation of our phase 1/2 trial of GDT-002 and the dosing of our first patient are a transformational milestone for Gadeta in its mission to provide novel treatments to patients with cancer, including MM," said Dr Marco Londei, Chief Executive Officer of Gadeta. "Despite the successes with CAR-T and related therapies, patients often develop resistance to currently approved treatments. We believe GDT-002 offers potential as a possible new treatment option for patients with multiple myeloma and potentially other liquid and solid cancers."

GDT-002 is a cell therapy product utilizing specific γδ TCR for the treatment of a wide range of cancers. The target recognized by GDT-002 is upregulated in a wide range of liquid and solid tumors, presenting great therapeutic potential. Preclinical studies have shown that GDT-002 selectively kills primary naïve and relapsed/refractory MM cells and has an activity comparable, in MM animal models, to that of BCMA CAR-T. Importantly, a broad spectrum of liquid and solid tumors is recognized by GDT-002.

Gadeta is developing a pipeline of cell therapies, utilizing tumor specific γδ TCRs. Gadeta aims to bring its novel pipeline of selected, γδ TCR-based products to the clinic, with a focus on solid tumors.

More details of the trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov NCT04688853.

About Gadeta

Gadeta is developing first-in-class cell therapies for the treatment of various cancers. By harnessing naturally selected gamma delta γδ TCRs, that target antigens expressed by stressed cancer tissues, Gadeta's technology provides potentially highly effective and novel therapy options to cancer patients. Gadeta's products target a wide array of cancers and in particular solid tumors, where cell therapies have not yet fulfilled the potential demonstrated in liquid cancers.

For more information: www.gadeta.nl.

SOURCE Gadeta