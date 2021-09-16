First of the overseas exhibitions, VOOPOO will be showcasing its "best ever cores" at the Dubai show

As the most influential international e-cigarette expo in the UAE, the show will attract more than 200 exhibitors from around the world and welcome tens of thousands of visitors from more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Europe, America and Southeast Asia.

For its first time at a global overseas exhibition, VOOPOO is located in the core of the exhibition hall, at booth number K20. Come to the VOOPOO booth and try out the whole range of products, there will also be many activities and free gifts on site. Discover the surprises waiting for you!

Brand-new technology, brand-new radiant core

Based on a high-strength, nano-tech ceramic process, GENE TREE brings you a revitalized technological experience in terms of safety, taste and durability. If you would like to unlock more secrets of the GENE TREE nano-microcrystalline ceramic core, come to the VOOPOO exhibition and find out for yourself.

In addition, ICCP will be launching the 2021 GENE TREE nano-tech ceramic core at its global online launch on 16 September. At this event this reconfigured core system will be fully available for everyone to experience.

The full range of products will be the focus of the entire show

At the exhibition, all four series of the launched VOOPOO products will be available for users to enjoy the experience up close, including: DRAG X/S PRO, TPP X Pod, DRAG 3, VINCI Pod, VINCI 2 , ARGUS Air, V.THRU Pro, etc.

For potential partners who are interested in business cooperation, VOOPOO will also have exclusive advisors on site at the exhibition, who will be able to provide details of our partner policies. We look forward to meeting and cooperating with you.

For more information, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/, and follow our IG, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact: wind@voopootech.com

Business Contact: sales@voopoo.com

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625067/image_805661_21231595.jpg

SOURCE VOOPOO