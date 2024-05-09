First-of-Its-kind Institute of Neurotechnology & Law Launches in the UK

Most people don't know that, due to recent groundbreaking scientific advances, existing technology can read thoughts, implant dreams, scan memory, tell if a subject is in love, and hack brains for PIN codes.

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the establishment of the Institute of Neurotechnology and Law (INL) - the first organisation of its kind in the world, crafted in response to the swift advancements in neurotechnology and the emerging concerns over human rights and privacy.

The world is about to change. Yet whilst AI steals the headlines, recent extraordinary advancements in neurotechnology have gone largely under the radar.

That is why we have set up the Institute of Neurotechnology and Law.

"We are at a critical juncture in the evolution of neurotechnology. The possibilities for improving human life are immense, yet so are the risks to privacy and autonomy," stated Founder Harry Lambert. "The Institute of Neurotechnology and Law is dedicated to ensuring these technologies enable human flourishing without compromising our moral and ethical principles."

The institute has already garnered significant attention, attracting some of the world's foremost experts in neurotechnology, neuroscience, ethics, and law. These distinguished panellists will collaborate to address the pressing issues at the intersection of technology and human rights, aiming to influence policy both domestically and internationally.

For more information about the Institute of Neurotechnology and Law, upcoming events, and membership details, please visit www.neurotechlaw.com.

Media Contact: hello@neurotechlaw.com. 07982678044