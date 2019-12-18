First Internationally Branded, CBI-Funded Hotel in Dominica Wins Travel Award Within Two Months of Opening

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- More and more travel experts agree that the Commonwealth of Dominica, known as the 'Nature Isle of the Caribbean', is emerging as a top ecotourist destination worth keeping an eye on in the new year. Earlier this month, the five-star Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica won the 'New Hotel of the Year' award as part of the 2020 Caribbean Travel Awards.

Caribbean Journal awarded the Dominican resort for its significance as the Caribbean's first Kempinski resort that also "works seamlessly with its stunning natural environment." Cabrits is one of the few select eco-friendly hotels whose development was funded by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Introduced in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme enables foreign investors and their immediate relatives to obtain second citizenship after contributing to its economy and successfully passing all due diligence checks. There are currently two channels for investment under the Programme: a one-time investment into the Economic Diversification Fund, which sponsors countless socio-economic initiatives on the island, or investing in pre-approved hotels.

Kempinski shares eligible as investments for economic citizenship were in such high demand, that they sold out entirely. However, the Dominican CBI Programme provides investment opportunities into several other eco-resorts from renowned hoteliers like Marriott and its impressive Anichi resort, or Hilton and its cliff-hanging villas at Tranquility Beach, alongside two already open luxury boutique hotels – Jungle Bay and Secret Bay, but also the newly announced Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort & Spa.

In a recent 5-part documentary from the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine, Editor-in-Chief Yuri Bender said that "central to the appeal of the Commonwealth of Dominica is its speciality in ecotourism." CBI has been critical in supporting this mission, partly by funding important development projects on the island that preserve the environment. Foreign investors join Dominica's global community as proud economic, eco-conscious citizens.

Once successful applicants acquire Dominican citizenship, they gain increased global mobility, alternative business routes, belonging to a peaceful and safe country, and the option to pass the citizenship down to future generations. With affordability, transparency and efficiency on its side, Dominica's CBI Programme constantly garners international praise. The 2019 CBI Index, published by FT Specialist's PWM magazine, named it the world's best citizenship by investment programme for the third consecutive year.

For more information, please visit www.csglobalpartners.com or email pr@csglobalpartners.com

