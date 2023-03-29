First concrete pour completed at Select Group's ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, one of the region's most trusted luxury real estate developers, celebrated a significant milestone on March 22, 2023, with the first concrete pour of its ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai. Executives, dignitaries, and team members of Select Group, BSBG Consultants and the main contractor iBUILD all attended the event.

The first concrete pouring at Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai

Honoured guests at the ceremony included Sameh Fam, Managing Director and Moheb Mounir, Operations Director at iBUILD, as well as representatives of the lead consultant BSBG - Andrew Bereza, Senior Partner and Chris Day, Associate who were masterminds behind the design of this iconic project.

The CEO and founder of Select Group, Rahail Aslam, officially kicked off the concrete pouring ceremony by welcoming all the attendees to the construction site. "Today, as we pour the first concrete, we are a step closer to delivering the epitome of ultra-luxury branded living in an exclusive gated community", - stated Rahail Aslam. He also expressed appreciation to the selection of best-in-class consultants, suppliers, and team members who continue to contribute successfully to this award-winning project.

The Sky Villas were the focus of the first pour, which included the raft and basement slab. An estimated 3,500m3 of concrete was used in the continuous pour, which lasted 24 hours, with approximately 620 tonnes of steel which form the concrete raft for the first stage pour zone. In addition, the second phase of the basement is also under preparation, with scheduled pouring within the next coming weeks.

Spread over 1.2 million square feet on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the Six Senses Residences development comprises Penthouses, duplex Sky Villas, nine Signature Beachfront Villas, Six Senses Hotel, and Six Senses Place, a 60,000 sq. ft. premium wellness and leisure facility.

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group has delivered over 7,000 homes, more than 20 million sq ft, currently with another 5,000 homes under construction, a combined Gross Development Value of over AED 20 billion.

