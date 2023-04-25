FIRST COMMERCIALIZATION OF ROBOT FRYER UNVEILED BY SINGAPORE-BASED CHEF ROBOTO

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Roboto, a Singapore-based company specialising in kitchen technology, has unveiled its latest invention, Fryer-bot. Chef Roboto is a subsidiary of HOPE Technik, Singapore's homegrown leading engineering system integrators for robotics and automation. Chef Roboto marks HOPE Technik's expansion into the F&B industry, and aims to transform the industry by combining advanced robotics engineering and cooking techniques to automate cooking processes.

Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot: Revolutionising the future of cooking

The introduction of Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot promises to avoid challenges of deep-frying food such as undercooking, enabling chefs to reproduce the dish precisely, efficiently and replicate the dish across multiple restaurant outlets. Designed and manufactured in Singapore, Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is a revolutionary robot fryer tailored for commercial kitchens. Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot features a state-of-the art robotic arm that can perform several tasks, from raw food storage, preparation, cooking to the plating of food.

Additional features of Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot include a temperature-controlled food storage and a ready built-in application that can be easily integrated with Point-Of-Sale restaurant ordering systems to receive food orders. The Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is also designed to be space-efficient. Available for rent globally at about 570 GBP per month, Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot can be customised to individual preferences and has pre-programmed recipes.

"We are excited to launch Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot. At Chef Roboto, we believe that automation and robotics play a pivotal role in automating the cooking process and making cooking a hassle-free experience," said Michael Leong, the CEO of Chef Roboto. "We are confident that Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is a game changer that will minimise or even eliminate the challenges chefs face when deep frying food, and create delicious dishes with greater efficiency without compromising on taste. The automation will also allow the augmentation of the kitchen workload, providing chefs with more time to engage with customers or create new recipes."

What is Chef Roboto cooking up next?

Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot is the first of the family of Chef Roboto's robots and is available for rent globally at about 570 GBP per month. For more information on Chef Roboto's Fryer-bot and rental enquiries, please visit www.chef-roboto.com or email sales@chef-roboto.com.

Chef Roboto is also currently in the midst of developing more cooking robots to be launched in the future.

