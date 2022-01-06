First Christmas TV ad of 2022 airs across UK.

Too soon? No, say top family festive savings club Park, who are on a mission to get the UK saving now for Christmas 2022 as stress-free as possible.

In a UK TV first, Park is airing the very first TV ad of Christmas 2022, now through to mid-February 2022 across all major channels, including ITV, Channel 4 and Sky.

The ad campaign is called "Sorry Not Sorry" and the 30-second commercial humorously plays on just how crackers it is to mention Christmas 2022 so soon.

However, Park says there is no time like the present to start putting money aside and plan for the perfect Christmas 2022.

In a recent YouGov study from Park most UK adults who do save ahead for Christmas start in January and the result is less stress, more joy, with almost 40 percent (38%) UK adults revealing that saving ahead boosts their wellbeing.

Hundreds of thousands of UK families presently budget with Park each year by paying for Christmas in advance by spreading payments throughout the year.

Sign-up season starts each January and for 2022, Park is on a mission to get the nation taking the strain out of Christmas expenditure by getting a head start – no apologies.

Katherine Scott, director of marketing at Park Christmas Savings said: " The key message of our TV ad is that by getting a head-start and putting away an affordable amount of money weekly or monthly, paying for Christmas 2022 need not be a burden."

Check out the TV ad here: https://youtu.be/O2EwFnkuUDY

To find out more about the Sorry Not Sorry campaign and planning for Christmas 2022 ,go to Park Christmas Savings: https://christmas.getpark.co.uk/sorrynotsorry/

Notes to editors:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2008 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 30th - 31st December 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720801/Park_Christmas_2022.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720802/Park_Christmas_Savings.jpg

SOURCE Park Christmas Savings