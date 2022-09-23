First British app to offer 100 plus on demand services with single login

JINNEE is new threat to Uber, JustEat, Deliveroo and other on demand apps

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Now you no longer have to download numerous different apps that will provide only a few services at a time but also consume your smartphone's entire storage space. JINNEE app has come to your assistance by providing 100 plus services within one single login

With this one single app, you can book Instant Taxi, Order Food and Groceries online with Doorstep Delivery, get a babysitter, Plumber, Electrician , and even avail services like Car Wash and Carpet Cleaner when you need. You can do all of this from your Android phone, iPhone or from the JINNEE app Website itself. JINNEE app also allows you to place your tasks with your budget for professionals to bid.

With a couple of simple taps, you can hire a JINNEE shopper who would buy anything for you from the nearby Stores of your town and deliver it to you on time. JINNEE app can also provide Video Consultation with Doctors, Solicitors, Sports Trainers, Tutors etc.

How JINNEE will help professionals and locals to get more leads with low cost

JINNEE Service Provider app is for professionals like Babysitters, Plumbers, Electricians, Accountants, Taxi Drivers and many more to provide their services and get paid through the app.

How JINNEE will help local businesses to enter, compete and grow effectively

Our aim is to boost the local economy by providing a platform for the local community to compete with large and international businesses with minimum cost. It has become very hard and difficult for small and medium size businesses to survive and compete with large multinational corporations, here we come with the JINNEE Stores app to sell their products to local, domestic and international customers.

JINNEE Kiosks app will help restaurants, takeaways and other businesses to reduce pressure on the till staff and get more orders through kiosks and serve the orders quickly and more efficiently.

JINNEE app has built in free video, voice call and text facility from customers to service providers or store managers. Best of all your sensitive data is stored on your own device which provides robust security from online data thefting.

This Jinnee App is a solution to all your day-to-day requirements and will make your life easy.

Web: www.jinneeapp.com

SOURCE JINNEE