Firms in Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Tap into Vast Demand for Immunoglobulins (IG) - TMR Study

Continuous advancements in plasma fractionation technologies spurring growth opportunities for firms in plasma protein therapeutics market; demand for novel plasma protein therapies in wide spectrum of clinical indications to fuel prospects

Plasma-derived IG gathering traction in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases notably in the developing world; off-label use of immunoglobulin anchors value-grab opportunity

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plasma protein therapy market is poised for promising growth trajectory pivoting on rise in interest of drug manufacturers in developing protein-based therapeutics for a wide variety of clinical indications, including infectious diseases. Wide adoption of special fractionation technologies has paved the way to new array of plasma protein therapeutics. The plasma protein therapeutics market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 – 2027.

An in-depth study by TMR found that a host of therapeutic proteins such as ceruloplasmin and plasmin have attracted extensive R&D among globally prominent pharmaceutical companies. They are harnessing these for developing plasma-derived protein therapeutics that will be effective in the treatment of range of life-threatening diseases. Of note, plasma-derived IG gathering massive interest in treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, presenting firms with colossal revenue streams, found the study.

A scrutiny of recent plasma protein therapeutics market trends highlight that advances made in purification of several proteins have broadened the global market outlook. Of note, they hold enormous promise in the development of novel plasma protein therapies for being effective in a wide spectrum of clinical indications.

Key Findings of Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Study

Demand for Immunoglobulins (IG) for Wide Range of Indications Underpins Abundant Opportunities: A wide range of immunoglobulins are approved for clinical use, observed the study authors. The immunoglobulins (IG) segment has been a lucrative one, propelled by rising demand for the plasma protein therapeutics for both approved and off-label use. Indeed, widespread off-label use of immunoglobulins is expected to spur growth prospects, particularly for acute cardiomyopathy, autoimmune blistering diseases, and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN).

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market: Key Drivers

Growing use of therapeutic protein drugs in novel therapies in wide spectrum of clinical indications is a key driver of plasma protein therapeutics market. A positive reimbursement framework for plasma protein therapies is also catalyzing the demand.

The expansion of plasma protein therapeutics market is propped by investments on augmenting production capacities of plasma-derived therapies. Stridently, the plasma protein industry has attracted a slew of big investments by a clutch of healthcare companies over the past few decades, reinforced by advancement in protein-engineering technologies.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Prevalence of immune deficiencies in developing world has fueled the growth prospects of the global plasma protein therapeutics market. Emerging regional markets are expected to witness lucrative avenues on the back of rising adoption of IG in a wide variety of clinical indications. A number of protein-based therapeutics have been approved in European nations and the U.S.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market: Competition Landscape

Top players are geared toward unveiling novel therapies using plasma fractions by employing advanced and cost-effective fractionating procedures. Various players are keen on entering into collaborations in a bid to spur regulatory approvals.

Some of the key players in plasma protein therapeutics market are China Biologics, Shire Plc., Octapharma USA, Inc., Kedrion, GRIFOLS, S.A, CSL Behring, Biotests, Baxter International, and Grifols.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Product

Immunoglobulin

Albumin

Coagulation Factor

C1-esterase inhibitors

Others

Application

Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder (PID)

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Secondary Immunodeficiency

Hereditary Angioedema

Other Indications

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

