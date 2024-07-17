Fire Resistant Glass Market worth $16.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fire Resistant Glass Market"

Ceramic type accounted for the second- largest market share in 2023, in terms of value.

In 2023, ceramic type of fire resistant glass type accounted for the second-highest market share in the global fire resistant glass market, in terms of value. The ceramic glasses can be tinted, mirrored, and clear. Moreover, they are becoming a popular choice among the fire resistant glass manufacturers and end users due to their wide range of aesthetic offerings. The ceramic fire resistant glasses, such as FireLite, provide fire ratings between 20 minutes and 3 hours. They can withstand the thermal shock from the water thrown by sprinklers of fire hoses.

Marine end-use application accounted for the second-largest market share, in terms of value in 2023.

Global fire resistant glass market has been segmented based on the endues applications. In 2023, marine segment accounted for the second-largest market share the market in terms of value. The fire resistant glasses are finding wide acceptance in the marine industry. In the past, there have been various incidences where yachts and marine vessels have sunk due to fire incidents. In case of fire in a vessel, the fire resistant glass holds the fire in a particular area or chamber; it does not allow the spread of fire and smoke. In the large marine vessels, the fire resistant glass protects the cargo from the fire and prevents the fire from spreading. The fire resistant glass is used in all types of marine vehicles, including cruise ships, cargo ships, ferry, jack-up drilling platforms, and so on. In the marine vessels, the fire resistant glasses are used in doors, windows, cargo-holds, and partitions. Marine transport often involves a significant fire risk.

North America region accounted for the second-largest share in 2023, in terms of value.

North America is considered as a strong market for fire resistant glass, which is also the second-largest region in the global fire resistant glass market. The increasing demand for passive fire protection, stringent government regulations, and a strong base of building & construction, and marine sectors are the key factors that govern the growth of the fire resistant glass market in North America. the increasing awareness about the disadvantages of active fire protection, which needs to be activated either mechanically or electronically during fire mishaps and requires a certain degree of motion and response to work, the demand for passive fire protection systems is increasing in this region.

Key Players:

Prominent companies in the fire resistant glass market include Vetrotech Saint-Gobain International AG (Switzerland), SCHOTT AG (Germany), AGC Inc. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Pyroguard Ltd. (UK), Anemostat (US), Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Promat International NV (Belgium), Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd. (UK), and SAFTI FIRST (US).

