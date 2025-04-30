MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Startups and SMEs Quadrant Report – 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights SmartD Technologies, Inc., Dart Controls, and Messung Industrial Automation, among the top companies actively shaping the future of the Variable Frequency Drive Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Variable Frequency Drive Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment:

Messung Industrial Automation is a premier provider of advanced automation solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies that boost productivity, precision, and operational efficiency across industries. The company is committed to giving innovation and quality. Messung offers a broad portfolio of industrial automation products and systems, including Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs), Remote I/O modules, and customized automation solutions tailored to client needs. Messung Industrial Automation & Controls also provides a versatile range of high-performance Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) from Fuji Electric. These general-purpose VFDs are engineered for simplicity and efficiency, featuring a compact design that maximizes panel space while offering flexibility for various applications.

is a premier provider of advanced automation solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies that boost productivity, precision, and operational efficiency across industries. The company is committed to giving innovation and quality. Messung offers a broad portfolio of industrial automation products and systems, including Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs), Remote I/O modules, and customized automation solutions tailored to client needs. Messung Industrial Automation & Controls also provides a versatile range of high-performance Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) from Fuji Electric. These general-purpose VFDs are engineered for simplicity and efficiency, featuring a compact design that maximizes panel space while offering flexibility for various applications. Dart Controls is a leading manufacturer of electronic motor speed controls and accessories for DC and AC motors. With decades of expertise, the company offers reliable and efficient drive solutions for various industrial and commercial applications. The company has been designing and manufacturing some of the world's most reliable variable speed motor drives, controls, and accessories for electric motors in our Zionsville, Indiana , facility. Dart Controls specializes in providing innovative, user-friendly products tailored to meet the performance and control needs of OEMs, system integrators, and end users.

Explore the full VFD Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report and rankings:

https://www.360quadrants.com/energy-and-power/variable-frequency-drive-startup

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 20 companies, of which the top 3 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Variable Frequency Drive Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive), Voltage (low voltage and medium voltage), and Power Rating (micro power drive (up to 5 kW), low power drive (6–40 kW), medium power drive (41–200 kW), and high-power drive (Above 200 kW)).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

Download Free Sample @ https://www.360quadrants.com/energy-and-power/variable-frequency-drive-startup

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

Recent quadrant reports also include:

Smart Meter Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025 and

Screw Compressor Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:



Ms. Sipti Banga,

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.Banga@MarketsandMarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg