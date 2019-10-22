Fiorano to Deliver PSD2 Compliance and Open Banking Capabilities at Izola Bank, Malta

Bank to Accelerate PSD2 Compliance and Digital Roadmap with Fiorano

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Middleware, API Management and Banking Solutions Specialist, announced today that Izola Bank, Malta has chosen Fiorano to deliver PSD2 Compliance and Open Banking capabilities. Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator will be fast-tracking Izola Bank's PSD2 Compliance while allowing it to focus on its strategic goals and growth through innovative new services.

Gordon Briffa, Head of ICT, Izola Bank, says, "We evaluated a considerable number of vendors to partner for the PSD2 solution deployment and managed to find only one that was extremely knowledgeable and offered a hands-on approach. That was Fiorano with PSD2 Accelerator. They are assisting us in every step of the way with the local regulators and their assistance in understanding the regulation is essential in driving the project successfully."

Izola bank chose the Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator, a single, pre-integrated technology stack, for its capability to deliver ASPSP interfaces while addressing technical considerations for Access to Account, Strong Customer Authentication, Common and Secure Channels of Communication, TPP Identity and Regulatory Checking. It stands out by combining multiple components required by banks into a single technology stack. By eliminating multiple products, installations and integration points, Fiorano will be substantially reducing implementation time, cost and uncertainty risks related to PSD2 at Izola bank.

About Izola Bank: - Established in 1994, Izola Bank provides internet banking to customers in Belgium, France and Malta. It has invested heavily in its IT and e-business infrastructure to ensure every transaction is reliable and secure. It offers online services for fast financing solutions and online savings. Its customers commend it for reliable, efficient and personal service.

About Fiorano Software: - Fiorano, a Silicon Valley based USA (California) Corporation, is a trusted provider of digital business backplane and enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, API management and banking solutions, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers. Global companies including NASA, AT&T Wireless, Federal Bank, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank and the NHS have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open, standards-based, event-driven, real-time solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.

